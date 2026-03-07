Trump accuses Starmer of trying to ‘join’ Iran war ‘after we’ve already won’

Donald Trump has again hit out at Sir Keir Starmer over the UK’s involvement in the Middle East conflict, saying that the US does not need anyone to “join wars after we’ve already won”.

It comes after four American bombers landed in the UK and the US started using British bases for “specific defensive operations” on Saturday.

The US president was referring to reports that the UK was preparing an aircraft carrier in response to the Middle East crisis.

The Ministry of Defence said it was increasing the preparedness of HMS Prince of Wales and reducing the time it would take to set sail, but that no decisions have been taken to deploy the warship.

The US president posted on his Truth Social platform: “The United Kingdom, our once Great Ally, maybe the Greatest of them all, is finally giving serious thought to sending two aircraft carriers to the Middle East.

“That’s OK, Prime Minister Starmer, we don’t need them any longer — But we will remember. We don’t need people that join Wars after we’ve already won!”

Sir Keir’s decision not to grant permission for the first wave of military action prompted a raft of criticism from Mr Trump in recent days, including a personal attack on the Prime Minister as being “not Winston Churchill”.

The Rockwell B-1 Lancer is described as a supersonic variable-sweep wing, heavy bomber (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He has also called Britain’s response “very disappointing” and that it should be allowing America to use its bases “without question or hesitation”.

Sir Keir later granted permission for “defensive” US action against Iranian missile sites from UK bases.

The Prime Minister has sought to play down the rift, saying the special relationship is “in operation right now” as the two countries share intelligence and work together on the response.

The Ministry of Defence confirmed the US started using British bases for “specific defensive operations to prevent Iran firing missiles into the region” after American bombers landed at a Gloucestershire base.

A first 146ft B-1 Lancer arrived at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday evening and three more followed on Saturday morning.

A Merlin helicopter is also being sent to the region to help with surveillance from the air and RAF Typhoon and F-35 jets are continuing air operations over Jordan, Qatar and Cyprus.

Mr Trump appeared to warn in an earlier post that more Iranian officials would become targets in the war, adding: “Today Iran will be hit very hard!”

Questions linger over the UK’s future role in the conflict, with Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy suggesting RAF jets could legally strike Iranian missile sites being used to attack British interests in the Middle East.

Chief of the Defence Staff, Air Chief Marshal Sir Richard Knighton, has signalled that the UK could join more proactive strikes in future, saying “campaigns and conflicts evolve over time”.

The Iranian ambassador to the UK told the BBC the UK should be “very careful” about becoming further involved in the war.

Britain has faced further criticism from allies over the defence of Cyprus, where a UK base was struck by a drone earlier this week.

Sir Keir Starmer has allowed ‘defensive’ US strikes on Iranian missile sites from UK bases (PA)

Air defence destroyer HMS Dragon is not expected to sail to the eastern Mediterranean until next week while France and Greece have already deployed military assets to defend the island.

One reason it is taking some time to prepare the Type 45 destroyer is because it is being equipped to remain at sea for several months if required, rather than rushed into the eastern Mediterranean for a short period.

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch meanwhile accused the Prime Minister of being “too scared to make foreign interventions” and said the UK is “in this war whether Keir Starmer likes it or not” in a speech on Saturday.

Sir Keir has defended his decision not to permit the US to use British bases in the opening assault against the Tehran regime, suggesting it could have been unlawful and arguing the Government must keep a “cool head”.

The Prime Minister agreed on Sunday to allow the US to strike Iran defensively from Fairford and Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean.

Writing in the Sunday Mirror, Sir Keir said at moments like this the country needs “seriousness, not political games”.

He said: “While opposition parties seek to undermine Britain on the world stage, my Labour Government is focused on protecting British people at home and abroad.”

(PA Graphics)

Sir Tony Blair has also reportedly weighed in, saying at a private event that he thought the UK should have supported Mr Trump right away.

“I am not saying anything that I haven’t already said to the government… I think we should have backed America from the very beginning,” the former Labour prime minister told an event hosted by Jewish News, the Daily Mail reported.

But the Lib Dems urged Sir Keir to stand up to the US and accused Mrs Badenoch and Reform UK leader Nigel Farage of wanting Britain to “blindly follow Trump into his reckless war”.

“The Prime Minister must stand firm against Trump’s bullying and avoid getting sucked further into this illegal and damaging war,” Sir Ed Davey said.

In other developments:

– Qatar, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates all reported they intercepted missiles and drones from Iran hours after the Iranian president apologised for attacks on “neighbouring countries”.

– A prominent cleric in Iran, Ayatollah Nasser Makarem Shirazi, urged the country’s Assembly of Experts to act quickly and name a new supreme leader.