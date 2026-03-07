Nations working together will ensure Commonwealth is ‘force for good’ – King

The King will tell the Commonwealth that by “working together” member nations can ensure the institution remains a “force for good”.

In his message marking Commonwealth Day, Charles will say it is when country’s face testing moments, like “conflict, climate change and rapid transformation”, that the family of nations’ “enduring spirit” comes to the fore.

Commonwealth Day will be celebrated on Monday and marked by an annual service at Westminster Abbey attended by senior members of the royal family, leading politicians and diplomats among a congregation of 1,800.

The King and Queen during last year’s Commonwealth Day Service of Celebration at Westminster Abbey (Aaron Chown/PA)

Spice Girl Geri Halliwell-Horner, an ambassador for the Royal Commonwealth Society which stages the event, will give an address and there will be a reflection from former Strictly Come Dancing judge Oti Mabuse and a poem from Selina Tusitala Marsh, the inaugural Commonwealth poet laureate.

The King says in an extract from his written message, released in full on Sunday: “We join together on this Commonwealth Day at a time of great challenge and great possibility.

“Across our world, communities and nations face the increasing pressures of conflict, climate change and rapid transformation.

“Yet it is often in such testing moments that the enduring spirit of the Commonwealth is most clearly revealed.”

Conflicts continue to rage across the world from Ukraine to Sudan and more recently the war waged by American and Israeli forces in Iran, while scientists designated 2025 the third warmest year on record and concerns mount about the prospect of AI.

The Princess of Wales was presented with a posey during the service in 2025 (Ben Whitley/PA)

The King also says in his message: “Working together, we can ensure that the Commonwealth continues to stand as a force for good – grounded in community, committed to the kind of restorative sustainability that has a return on investment, enriched by culture, steadfast in its care for our planet, and united in friendship and in the service of its people.”

As head of the Commonwealth, Charles issues an annual message to the 56 member nations which will hold their biennial meeting this year during the first week of November in the capital of Antigua and Barbuda.

Inspired by the meeting’s theme – accelerating partnerships and investment for a prosperous Commonwealth – the service will celebrate collaboration as the defining strength of the modern family of nations.

Among the congregation will be Commonwealth high commissioners, young people and leading voices from the creative community.

Charles and Camilla will be joined by the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Princess Royal and her husband Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

The service will feature landmark artistic moments, including the world premiere of the Commonwealth Symphony, composed by Rekesh Chauhan, and a bespoke dance collaboration between the Royal Ballet School and Sapnay Entertainments, uniting classical ballet and Bollywood in a powerful expression of cross-cultural partnership.

Other performers include a Scottish ceilidh band, the Melodians Steel Orchestra and special reflections and readings from guests.