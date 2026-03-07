Facts and figures on HMS Prince of Wales as it is prepared for action

Preparations to deploy the aircraft carrier HMS Prince of Wales are being stepped up amid the Middle East crisis, although no decisions have been taken.

The work being carried out does not preclude it undertaking other planned missions, and the Ministry of Defence says it has “always been on very high readiness”.

Here are some facts and figures about HMS Prince of Wales:

– The Queen Elizabeth Class consists of the twin aircraft carriers, HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales.

HMS Prince of Wales has a top speed in excess of 25 knots per hour

– HMS Queen Elizabeth and HMS Prince of Wales are the largest and most powerful vessels ever constructed for the Royal Navy.

– HMS Prince of Wales weighs 65,000 tonnes.

– It has a top speed in excess of 25 knots per hour and a range of 10,000 nautical miles.

– The flight deck is 280 metres long and 70 metres wide.

– It can carry up to 72 aircraft, including a maximum of 36 F-35B fighter jets.

HMS Prince of Wales weighs 65,000 tonnes

– Two lifts are capable of lifting four F-35 fighter jets from the hangar to the flight deck in 60 seconds.

– HMS Prince of Wales can operate on a crew of 678, but can accommodate up to 1,600 people.

– It uses three Phalanx CIWS (close-in weapon system) turrets to deal with incoming threats from the sea and air.

– The Phalanx has a dual fire rate of 3,000 or 4,500 shots per minute and is capable of hitting targets up to a mile away.