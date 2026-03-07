Duke of Sussex hails Paralympic skier’s determination as he takes on biathlon

The Duke of Sussex has hailed the spirit and determination of a former soldier who is skiing for Britain in the Paralympics.

Scott Meenagh, 36, is competing in the Paralympic biathlon, made up of cross-country skiing and rifle shooting.

The former paratrooper lost both his legs above the knee after stepping on an improvised explosive device (IED) while on duty in Afghanistan in 2011.

Harry has hailed Scott Meenagh’s spirit and determination (PA)

In a message shown to Meenagh during an interview on Channel 4, Harry said: “Just want to say a huge congratulations. You’re carrying our flag. Wow. Wow, that is huge. Huge, huge respect, mate. Congrats.

“I hope you’re really happy. I hope you can feel proud of where you’ve got to, and now all you need to do is smash the PBs. Get a medal if you want and most importantly, have fun.”

Meenagh has competed in the Invictus Games, which Harry founded in 2014, and joined the Armed Forces Para Snow Sports team in 2016.

“Just thinking back to 2014, that first Invictus Games, and I think one or two others since then,” the Duke of Sussex continued.

“In 2017, a standout moment for me was your running blade and you didn’t let it stop you. You finished the race, you crossed the finish line. I think you even finished second place. That was such a true, true example of your spirit and your determination.

“Throughout your recovery process, you have never faltered. You have pushed through on every single element and look at where you are now. Well done you. You’re a fantastic example to everybody. So go out there, show people what you’re made of and know that every single time you go out there and do what you do, you’re inspiring so many other people.

“So thank you for being you. Cheers, mate.”

Meenagh came 23rd in men’s para biathlon sprint sitting final on Saturday and will compete again on Sunday morning in the men’s individual sitting final at the Tesero Cross-Country Skiing Stadium in northern Italy.

Speaking on Saturday, Meenagh, from Cumbernauld, Scotland, said: “Biathlon is one of those sports with chaos everywhere, for me unfortunately today that was from second one of the race.

“I wasn’t able to keep the execution levels as high as I’d have liked them to be but I’ve said from day one, to do this sport effectively you have to be comfortable in chaos.

“Today, I experienced a bit more chaos than I’d have liked but what I have now is an opportunity to rectify that tomorrow and step in with more purpose.”

He said it was “spectacular” to have his family supporting him in Italy.

“Coming into my third Paralympic Games is something truly special,” he said.

“At the last one, I didn’t have my kids or family here, but now I’m in a nice place and they are here.

“I want to go out and perform at the highest level I can and leave on a real high – but having them here is the real victory.”