Van driver jailed for eight years for killing university student in crash

A van driver who knocked down an iron gate which hit two people, then mounted a flower bed and fatally struck a university student who was sitting on a bench in central London has been jailed for eight years.

Aalia Mahomed, who was studying at King’s College London, died at the scene of the collision on the Strand on March 18 last year.

The 20-year-old, who was in her second year of a physics and philosophy degree, was described by her mother Samira Shafi in a statement in court as “the most amazing daughter”.

Aalia Mahomed was studying at King’s College London (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Two other people, Irem Yoldas and Yamin Belmessous, were injured in the incident.

Christopher Jackson, 27, of Southampton, appeared at the Old Bailey on Friday and was jailed for eight years after previously pleading guilty to causing death by dangerous driving and two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

That morning, Jackson was instructed for work to collect two electric vehicles from Bush House in Aldwych, according to the Metropolitan Police.

After leaving Bush House’s courtyard, the defendant drove at speed towards iron gates that led to the pedestrian zone of the Strand.

Jackson crashed into the gate which fell and hit a 28-year-old woman and a 24-year-old man who suffered life changing injuries.

He then drove forward onto a flower bed, before colliding with Ms Mahomed who was sitting on a bench on the other side of the greenery facing away from the vehicle.

Jackson continued before stopping close to the wall of St Mary le Strand church.

Ms Mahomed was catastrophically injured and declared dead at the scene, Fiona Robertson, prosecuting, said on Friday.

A friend, who was with Ms Mahomed at the time, confronted the driver, who said he “had no control” and the van “just took off”, the court heard.

The incident lasted approximately six seconds, Ms Robertson said.

Jackson had never driven an electric vehicle before, and did not to start to drive immediately, Judge Philip Katz KC said.

The van was parked behind another vehicle, which meant he had to reverse, but the evidence suggests he did not reverse, and intended to put the vehicle into reverse gear but put it into drive instead, the judge added.

The family described the 20-year-old as someone who was ‘always happy’ and a ‘friend to all’ (Family Handout/PA)

The judge said he is satisfied the defendant was “taken by surprise” as soon as he put the vehicle in motion, and added it is accepted he was “pressing or pumping on the accelerator thinking it was the brake”.

Ms Shafi became emotional as she read a statement to the court.

She said: “Not a single second has passed without me feeling an unbearable void she has left behind.”

She described going to the scene of the incident and being told by a police officer initially that her daughter was fine, before they called her the wrong name, then told how her “world changed forever” when she was later told what had happened to her daughter.

Ms Shafi added: “The trauma of losing my child in such a violent manner is a nightmare that never ends.”

She said she will “always be incredibly proud to have been blessed with the most amazing daughter and to have been her mother”.

A statement from Ms Mahomed’s father Shameer Mahomed was read by his sister, and he said “she was always happy, never said anything bad about anybody”.

He added: “She was a friend to all of us and we all miss her terribly.”

Jessica Clarke, defending, said: “The picture painted by Mr Jackson’s partner, in-laws, friends, work references, paint the picture of, and I do not mean this in a derogatory way, an ordinary man, a worker, a father.

“Who, had it not been for this awful six-second mistake would’ve driven that van to Southampton as per his instructions and gone home to his family.”

Judge Katz said he accepted the defendant’s remorse was “immediate and genuine”.

He added: “You’ve been a hard working father of three young children, they and your partner will also be impacted by your prison sentence.”

A plaque in the memory of Aalia Mahomed, 20, who was killed in a crash near King’s College London (Lucy North/PA)

The defendant looked down as Judge Katz jailed him for eight years for causing death by dangerous driving, and three years each for the two counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving, which will run concurrently.

Jackson was told he would serve two-thirds of his sentence before being released on licence.

He was also told he would be disqualified from driving for five years, which would be extended for the period he will be in custody, and that he must pass a compulsory retest.

Roy Pershad, for the Crown Prosecution Service, said: “Our thoughts remain with all those who knew and loved Aalia Mahomed, as well as with the other victims who were seriously injured.

“This must be an unimaginably difficult time for all concerned.

“This was a catastrophic crash which claimed the life of Aalia, a young woman with her whole future ahead of her, and left two other people with life changing injuries.

“Christopher Jackson drove at an alarmingly fast speed, smashing through iron gates into a pedestrianised area, then striking and tragically killing Aalia as she sat on a bench near her university campus.

“The collision resulted from pedal confusion, and his driving clearly fell far below the standard expected of a competent and careful driver.

“Every person who gets behind the wheel has a responsibility to drive safely and with due care for those around them — the consequences when that driving falls short of that responsibility can be devastating.

“The Crown Prosecution Service carefully reviewed the evidence and worked closely with our police colleagues to build the strongest possible case.

“Jackson subsequently pleaded guilty to all charges brought against him.

“We hope today’s sentence provides some measure of justice and comfort to Aalia’s family and to the other victims, as they continue to grieve and recover.”

Detective Chief Superintendent Donna Smith, from the Metropolitan Police, said: “It is almost a year to the day since this terrible incident took place. It should never have happened, and Aalia should still be with us today, surrounded by those who loved her.

“Our thoughts, as always, remain with Aalia’s family and friends. Their strength over the past year has been extraordinary. We cannot begin to imagine the immeasurable suffering they have been through since last March.

“We would also like to share our thoughts with the two other victims, whose lives have been forever changed. They continue to show remarkable courage, and we know their lives will never be the same.

“Finally, I’d like to thank everyone involved in this investigation. We hope that this case serves as a reminder of the consequences of dangerous driving.”