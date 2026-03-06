US bomber that can carry 24 cruise missiles and hit 900mph lands in UK

A huge American bomber capable of carrying 24 cruise missiles has landed in the UK after the US defence secretary warned of a “surge” in strikes on Iran.

The 146ft B-1 Lancer has a wingspan of 137ft, weighs 86 tonnes and is the fastest bomber in the US Air Force, according to Boeing, hitting speeds of more than 900mph.

Piloted by a crew of four, “the Bone” – as the aircraft is nicknamed – has advanced radar and GPS systems to help hit targets, and electronic jammers, radar warnings and a decoy system to protect it from enemies.

The B‑1, which has been used in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and Iraq, can carry up to 34 tonnes of weapons and equipment.

A Rockwell B-1 Lancer arrives at RAF Fairford (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The US Air Force says on its website: “Carrying the largest conventional payload of both guided and unguided weapons in the Air Force inventory, the multi-mission B-1 is the backbone of America’s long-range bomber force.

“It can rapidly deliver massive quantities of precision and non-precision weapons against any adversary, anywhere in the world, at any time.”

A bomber was pictured arriving at RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire on Friday after Sir Keir Starmer granted the US permission to strike defensively against Iran’s missile facilities from British bases.

Western officials confirmed on Wednesday that US aircraft were expected at the base in the coming days and Britain was ready to accept them.

US defence secretary Pete Hegseth said on Thursday that strikes on Iran are “about to surge dramatically”.

He said: “It’s more fighter squadrons, it’s more capabilities, it’s more defensive capabilities. And it’s more bomber pulses more frequently.”

Protests are expected at RAF Fairford on Saturday afternoon to oppose any use of the base by US bombers.