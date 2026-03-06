Trial date set for pair accused of assaulting girls in Dundee

A trial date has been set for a man and woman accused of assaulting two girls in Dundee.

Ilia Belov, 22, and Nadjedzha Belova, 20, are alleged to have carried out the attack in St Ann Lane, in the Lochee area of the city, in August last year.

Belov is accused of behaving in a “threatening or abusive manner” towards four girls, all of whom were aged between 12 and 14.

It is alleged he approached and followed the girls and uttered sexual remarks, before seizing one of them and pushing her to the ground.

Ms Belova is accused of repeatedly seizing and pulling another of the girls by the hair, dragging her to the ground, and punching her on the head to her injury.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges during a hearing at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

Sheriff Gregor Murray fixed a trial at the same court for April 15.

It is understood a 12-year-old girl has also been referred to the children’s reporter in connection with an alleged offence.