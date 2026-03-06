Trailblazing mother who founded Mencap honoured with blue plaque

A “trailblazer” mother who founded Mencap is to be honoured with a blue plaque at the house where she set up the learning disability charity.

Judy Fryd began her campaigning work at her home in Harpenden in Hertfordshire in the 1940s when her eldest daughter, Felicity, showed signs of developmental delay.

By November 1946 she had formed the association that would later become Mencap, an organisation which went on to be one of Britain’s leading charities for people with a learning disability and which is celebrating its 80th anniversary.

Judy Fryd founded Mencap to help people with a learning disability live their lives to the full (Historic England/PA)

The campaigner, who died in 2000 aged 90, has been described by her granddaughter as an ordinary woman who “did something extraordinary from her dining room table”.

North London-born, she first worked as a secretary before going on to study economics and political science at Ruskin College in Oxford.

She was previously bestowed royal honours, being made an MBE and then CBE, and also had a commemorative Royal Mail postage stamp made in her image.

Historic England, which is responsible for the latest honour under its national blue plaque scheme, said it “celebrates the impact Fryd has had on society and the lives she has improved through her dedication and determination.”

The heritage organisation’s co-chief executives Claudia Kenyatta and Emma Squire said: “Judy Fryd created something which has transformed the lives of many, including her daughter’s.

“She felt so strongly that her daughter deserved better, that she helped to change our country’s laws and set up an organisation which has given a voice to people with a learning disability for over 80 years.”

Elly Downes said her grandmother had been a “devoted mother” and a “loving, supportive wife” who she loves “to infinity and beyond”.

Ms Downes added: “She led an ordinary life in an ordinary semi-detached house in Harpenden, and was very much respected by her neighbours, friends, and the community.

“But, 80 years ago in 1946, she did something extraordinary from her dining room table – she spent 60 years working tirelessly for people with a learning disability to be given rights, recognition, and fairness in a world where differences were never fully embraced.

“This work continues in her name and my family and I are so proud of how far things have come and will continue to support the ongoing work of Mencap in our ever changing world.”

Mencap chief executive Jon Sparkes said the plaque was “a fitting tribute to an incredible person”, describing Ms Fryd as “trailblazer whose campaigning transformed life for people with a learning disability”.

Heritage Minister Baroness Twycross said: “Judy Fryd started her networking and campaigning from home, which is a powerful reminder that ambition and brilliance is driven by determination wherever it is found.”

Historic England’s latest plaque unveiling coincides with its partnership with Ancestry, which is encouraging people to uncover hidden heroines listed in the 1921 Census of England and Wales by making more than 400 million records freely accessible for 10 days from International Women’s Day on March 8.

An eight-week public nomination period for the National Blue Plaque Scheme opens in May 2026, for people to submit their suggestions for those they would like to see recognised at www.historicengland.org.uk.