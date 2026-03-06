Taoiseach condemns ‘reckless strike’ on peacekeeping base in Lebanon

The Irish premier has condemned a “reckless attack” on a United Nations interim force (Unifil) base in southern Lebanon.

Taoiseach Micheal Martin said all Irish personnel serving with the UN peacekeeping mission in the country close to the border with Israel remain safe and accounted for.

According to Irish national broadcaster RTE, the headquarters of Ghana’s peacekeeping battalion in southern Lebanon was hit by missile attacks, leaving two soldiers critically injured.

In a statement, the Irish Defence Forces said Irish troops and bases were “not targeted in the attack today on Unifil personnel”.

“All necessary force protection measures continue to be to observed,” they said.

“We condemn any attack on Unifil personnel and remind all parties of their responsibility to ensure the safety and security of peacekeepers.”

Mr Martin echoed the condemnation, saying he “strongly condemns the reckless strike on a Unifil base in southern Lebanon”.

“The role of peacekeepers is sacrosanct and all should go above and beyond to prevent them from coming into harm’s way,” he said in a statement on the social media platform X.

“I would like to pay tribute to the courage, resilience and professionalism of the Irish peacekeepers who came to the aid of their Ghanaian colleagues today.

“I have been briefed on the latest situation, and all Irish personnel serving in Lebanon remain safe and accounted for.”