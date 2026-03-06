Sycamore Gap sapling planted at eastern end of Hadrian’s Wall

A sapling grown from the illegally felled Sycamore Gap tree has been planted at another site along Hadrian’s Wall.

The young tree was planted on Friday at Segedunum Roman Fort at Wallsend, North Tyneside, a location at the eastern end of the 73-mile wall that spans the north of England from Cumbria to near Newcastle.

The sycamore that stood for more than a century in a dip along the landmark wall built by the Romans from 122 AD was deliberately cut down overnight in September 2023, prompting a national outcry and a police investigation.

The stump of the Sycamore Gap tree with saplings growing from the roots (PA)

Last year, Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers were found guilty of the illegal felling and sentenced to more than four years in prison.

The tree planted at Segedunum is not one of the official 49 “trees of hope” given by the National Trust to individuals, community groups, and organisations across the UK.

The first sapling grown from the Sycamore Gap tree was presented to the King in 2024.

The tree at Sycamore Gap had become a landmark for more than a century (PA)

Mary Glindon, the MP for Newcastle upon Tyne East and Wallsend, said: “This is such a famous World Heritage Site and to have one of the saplings to plant here isn’t just something for the people of Wallsend, it’s going to be here for visitors to see in years to come.”

North Tyneside mayor Karen Clark said: “Planting this Sycamore Gap sapling at Segedunum links one of the region’s most famous natural landmarks with the site’s Roman heritage.

“It’s an important and meaningful moment for the museum and the community, ensuring that both the story of Hadrian’s Wall and the iconic Sycamore Gap tree continue to inspire people for generations to come.”

Bill Griffiths, vice chairman of the Hadrian’s Wall management board, added: “Segedunum Roman Fort at Wallsend marks the beginning or end of many visitors’ journeys along the eastern end of Hadrian’s Wall, and the planting of the sapling is profoundly fitting.

“We hope this young tree will grow as a powerful symbol of renewal, hope and continuity for our historic site and for all who visit.”