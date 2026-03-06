Four arrested on suspicion of spying on Jewish community for Iran

Four men have been arrested on suspicion of spying on locations and individuals linked to the Jewish community for Iran.

The Metropolitan Police said the suspects, one Iranian and three dual British-Iranian nationals, have been taken into custody on suspicion of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

The force said the men, aged 22, 40, 52 and 55, were arrested at addresses in Harrow, Watford and Barnet shortly after 1am on Friday.

Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “We understand the public may be concerned, in particular the Jewish community, and as always, I would ask them to remain vigilant and if they see or hear anything that concerns them, then to contact us.”