Anti-immigration protest organiser fined for threatening police officer

A father who organised anti-immigration protests has been fined £540 for threatening a police officer at one of the events.

Connor Graham, 28, previously admitted acting in an aggressive manner, shouting, swearing and uttering threatening and derogatory remarks towards Pc Nathan Wilson who was on duty.

The incident happened on December 6 last year outside Hotel Cladhan on Kemper Avenue in Falkirk.

Graham pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening or abusive manner towards the officer in an offence that was “aggravated by prejudice relating to disability”.

Demonstrations and counter-demonstrations took place outside the hotel last summer (PA)

Fiscal Depute Karen Chambers told the court that the incident happened at around 1pm while a demonstration was taking place outside the hotel.

She told the court: “The accused approached the police officer and appeared to be trying to pass through a gap.

“Mr Graham became aggressive and shouted: ‘F*** off and stop pushing me.'”

Ms Chambers said Graham made a disablist insult towards the officer.

She told the court: “Mr Graham attended at a police station on December 11. His reply to the charge was ‘my hands are up, I’m guilty of that. Ultimately it should not have happened'”.

Graham, a father of two, was the organiser of the Save Our Futures & Our Kids Futures (SOF) group which last year started protests outside the Cladhan Hotel, which is used to house asylum seekers.

Simon Hutchison, representing Graham, said that the 28-year-old had set up the protests because he had concerns about public safety relating to immigration and wanted to “bring these concerns to the public”.

Sheriff William Gilchrist fined Graham £540 when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court for sentencing on Friday.

He told him: “It’s somewhat ironic that your motivation for being there was a concern about public safety.

“You have an extensive record yourself. You seem to be the risk to your community rather than the individuals residing in this hotel.”

Mr Hutchison said that on the day of the incident Graham was unhappy that he had been cordoned off by police with people including someone who he believed had been abusing him online.

He told the court: “Unfortunately what happened at the protests was they were hijacked by far right individuals who were there for their own benefits.

“He tried on numerous occasions to stop these people coming but there was nothing he could do about it.

“His personal safety was compromised and this led to him disbanding the organisation and he is no longer involved.”

Mr Hutchison said Graham was “very very sorry” about the incident where he threatened the police officer.

In January the group announced it would no longer attend any Hotel Cladhan protests.

In a message on its Facebook page, the group said all future demonstrations “organised or attended under SOF” have been cancelled after they attracted “genuinely racist groups”.

Speaking after he was sentenced, Graham said: “If somebody commits a crime they should be dealt with and punished. I did make a mistake on the day.”

However he said he is now a “changed man, an upstanding citizen in this community”.