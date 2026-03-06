Anti-immigration demonstration outside block of flats after Calder incident

Anti-immigration protesters gathered at a block of flats where a man was arrested after two people were injured on Monday.

The protesters, who said they were demonstrating against illegal immigration, decried Police Scotland and both the Scottish and UK Governments outside Cobbinshaw House in the Calder area of Edinburgh on Friday.

The anti-immigration protesters shouted “stop the boats” and other slogans before marching through the streets to St Nicholas Parish Church, a few streets away, where a small group of counter-protesters held a demonstration.

A large number of Police Scotland officers were deployed, who kept the two groups separate, and no incidents of physical violence between them appeared to have taken place.

Mustafa Kokoneh, 23, appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where he faced eight separate charges, including two counts of attempted murder.