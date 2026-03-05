Temperatures hit record high so far this year

Forecasters confirmed Thursday is the hottest day of the year so far, with temperatures hitting 19.2C in Northolt, west London.

The record temperature for 2026 recorded by the Met Office surpasses the 18.7C reached at nearby Kew Gardens last week.

Meanwhile, scientists are also expecting a spectacular sunset this evening across much of the country, caused by dust from the Saharan desert being blown by warm winds across Europe towards the UK.

Crocuses in bloom at Wallington Halls walled garden in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA)

The dust then creates a so-called “blood rain” when it comes into contact with downpours.

Weather expert Claire Ryder, a professor at the University of Reading, told the Press Association the effect of the dust will bring the best sunsets across the east of England.

“The peak dust concentration… is going to get much more severe through the night and into tomorrow,” she said.

“Tomorrow, skies will be less visible as it is more cloudy so the best chance to see a great sunset is this evening.”

Jim Dale, senior meteorological observer at British Weather Services, added: “Blood rain is a dramatic title.

People enjoy the sunshine as they punt along the River Cam in Cambridge (Joe Giddens/PA)

“There is no blood involved at all, it is the colour.

“Saharan dust is very fine sand particles off the Sahara desert which get lifted by the wind.

“The dust of the sand comes down, joins with raindrops and it leaves a film of sand or dust that is red/brown coloured on surfaces such as cars.”

A Met Office spokesperson said: “The London area is expected to be the warmest part of the country today with temperatures in the high teens quite widely.”

Clouds are expected across much of England and Wales on Friday, although Ireland and Scotland should enjoy sunny weather, according to the Met Office.

Deer in Bushy Park, London, in the early morning sunlight (John Walton/PA)

Temperatures will also drop to around 11C to 12C across England and Wales on Friday.

The weekend will be a mix of patchy cloud and some sunshine, with high temperatures of 12C to 13C on Saturday and 14C on Sunday.