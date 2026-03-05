Starmer to update on Middle East war as Defence Secretary travels to Cyprus

Sir Keir Starmer will provide an update on the unfolding conflict in the Middle East as Defence Secretary John Healey met his counterpart in Cyprus to ease tensions about Britain’s response to drone attacks on the island.

The Prime Minister will hold a press conference in Downing Street at 2pm.

Writing on social media, Sir Keir said: “I know that the situation in the Middle East is worrying for people across the UK and in the region.

“This afternoon, I’ll be giving an update on the action we continue to take to protect lives and bring British nationals back home.”

Mr Healey met with his Cypriot counterpart Vasilis Palmas “to discuss how the UK is further reinforcing our air defences to support our shared security”, Sir Keir’s spokesman told reporters.

The spokesman rejected accusations the Government failed to have enough military assets in the Middle East after RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was hit by a drone.

Cyprus’s high commissioner to the UK said a British military presence to defend the island was “the least we expect” in a criticism of the UK’s approach to managing the conflict.

Overnight on Monday, a hangar at RAF Akrotiri was hit by an Iranian-made Shahed drone, which was launched from Beirut in Lebanon, according to Cypriot officials.

Two further drones detected on Monday were shot down by British warplanes, which took off from Akrotiri.

RAF Typhoon jets flew more missions on Wednesday night to defend Qatar, Foreign Office minister Hamish Falconer told MPs on Thursday.

He said F35s were also deployed to defend allies in the Middle East.

Britain has deployed air defence destroyer HMS Dragon to help protect Cyprus, but the Type 45 warship is not expected to sail until next week.

Wildcat helicopters with anti-drone capabilities have also been dispatched to the island and are expected to arrive there sooner.

Kyriacos Kouros, the Cypriot high commissioner to the UK, said the deployment of HMS Dragon was welcome but noted it would take “more than a week” to arrive.

A transport aircraft arrives at RAF Akrotiri air base near Limassol on Cyprus (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Asked if he thought the UK had acted with sufficient urgency to protect people living in and around the bases, he told Sky News: “Already we have the presence of Greek forces on the island. Two frigates arrived, four aircraft arrived, all of them with abilities to combat drones.

“The French are coming. So… the least we expect is the Britons to also be present since, as I said, we are not only defending Cypriots on the island.”

Italy, the Netherlands and Spain are also reportedly sending naval assets to protect Cyprus.

It was put to Sir Keir’s spokesman that, with the HMS Dragon still being readied to sail to the Mediterranean next week, the UK was not fully prepared.

HMS Dragon is expected to arrive in Cyprus within a week (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The official responded: “I don’t accept that. I think the fact is operational questions, operational decision-making is always kept under review.”

He added: “Our defensive capabilities have been deployed since January. That includes air defence, radar systems and F-35 jets in Cyprus and Typhoons in Qatar.”

More than 4,000 people have now been evacuated from the Middle East, according to Mr Falconer.

The minister told the Commons that half of those arrived from the United Arab Emirates.

More flights are expected on Thursday.

Mr Falconer said planes had arrived from five different countries in the region and said the support being provided was on a scale “not seen since Covid”.

Home Office minister Alex Norris had earlier said another repatriation flight, the first from Oman to Britain, remained grounded.

Problems with “getting passengers on board” prevented the Government-chartered plane from taking off from Muscat, the minister said.

Sarah Short (right) is greeted at Terminal 5 at London Heathrow Airport after flying home from Muscat (Jonathan Brady/PA)

The plane was expected to leave Oman at noon UK time on Thursday.

Mr Norris insisted the Government was taking the war “exceptionally seriously” following the criticism.

He also told BBC Breakfast: “This is a very significant situation, one that has profound implications for our nation.

“Here, we’ve moved quickly. We will continue to work with our partners in the region in our collective self-defence.”

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch, meanwhile, said Britain “will be in a lot of trouble” if it does not join bombing raids on Iran after UK bases in Bahrain and Cyprus were attacked.

The Tory leader argued the RAF must take offensive action to destroy Iranian missile sites and prevent further such attacks, as she warned allies in the region “think that we’re abandoning them”.

Mrs Badenoch told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “Once our bases had been attacked, I think we became part of this, whether we liked it or not.

“I don’t want to see an escalation. But I think it is very important that where we have put bases in other people’s countries and they are being attacked, we do what we can to stop those attacks from taking place.”