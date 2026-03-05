Sir Chris Whitty warns ‘too many’ non-experts involved in puberty blocker debate

England’s chief medical officer has said he believes “far too many people” who are not experts in medicine and science “have thrown far too many arguments” into the debate around a puberty blocker trial for children.

Professor Sir Chris Whitty said he will support a trial if ethical and regulatory bodies feel it is appropriate.

A clinical trial into the impacts of puberty blockers on children as young as 10 was launched in November but it was paused last month – before anyone had been recruited – amid concerns about the “unquantified risk” of “long-term biological harms”.

The trial, led by researchers at King’s College London (KCL), was to be undertaken following a recommendation by the 2024 Cass Review into children’s gender care, which concluded the quality of research claiming to show the benefits of such medication for youngsters with gender dysphoria was “poor”.

Amid the pause, the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) is understood to be discussing concerns, related to the wellbeing of children and young people, with KCL and has proposed the minimum age for the trial should be raised to 14 from 10.

Politicians including Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch and public figures including Harry Potter author JK Rowling had expressed concern over a trial involving young children going ahead.

Asked about the trial while speaking at the Nuffield Trust health summit on Thursday, Sir Chris said he had “deliberately stayed out of this debate, because my view is far too many people have thrown far too many arguments into this where it’s not their area of expertise”.

JK Rowling is among those to have expressed concern over a trial going ahead (PA)

He added: “I think that the Cass Review was actually a very sensible review myself, and what it said was – and I’m paraphrasing – a lot of the heat from this comes from the fact that there is relatively little, or no, really strong evidence in parts of this debate.

“You don’t create evidence by just stating it very loudly. You create evidence by collating what’s known. That basically is my view on almost any area of science.

“I’m not going to comment on, I never comment on, politicians, you’ll be disappointed to know. In terms of other public figures, I would encourage them to be as evidence-based as they can feel it in themselves to do, because I think that helps.”

He said it must be remembered that at the heart of the issue are children who are “often in distress”.

He added: “A lot of the debate in the way it’s conducted does not help those children. I think that is the most important thing that we should start with.”

The trial pause came two weeks after legal action was launched against the Government and the Health Research Authority amid claims the ethical approval process for the trial “contained serious flaws”.

The claimants in the legal action are Bayswater Support Group – made up of parents and guardians of children and young adults who identify as trans or non-binary – as well as psychotherapist James Esses and Keira Bell, who began taking puberty blockers when she was 16 before later “detransitioning” and who has spoken of the long-term effects such treatments had on her.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting had admitted to feeling ‘uncomfortable’ with puberty-suppressing hormones being used on young people but supported a trial (Aaron Chown/PA)

Sir Chris, asked about the trial, said he had a “completely neutral view” on the subject.

He said: “On the trial, I think my view is very straightforward, which is Hilary Cass’s view that there isn’t enough evidence in this area is clearly true. Trials is one of the ways you can do that.

“Can you do a trial in a way that is safe, appropriate, meets ethical standards? That’s what’s being debated by the appropriate bodies, including, at the moment, MHRA, that’s the way the system should work.

“If, at the end of it, there is a trial that all the ethical bodies, all the regulatory bodies and all the science bodies think is appropriate, then people like me will be supportive.

“If people feel that the ethics of this is not going to work, then people like me should rightly say, ‘well, fine, that’s the way the thing goes’. So I take a completely neutral view on this.”

He said the UK system for clinical trials is “one of the best in the world, and I think we should allow it to do its job, rather than trying to second guess what the correct answer should be”.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting had admitted to feeling “uncomfortable” with puberty-suppressing hormones being used on young people, but he previously added it was his responsibility to follow expert advice and – before the pause – he said going ahead with a trial was the “right thing to do”.