Shoplifter who killed supermarket security guard jailed for more than five years

A shoplifter who killed a supermarket security guard during a struggle while trying to flee with alcohol has been jailed for more than five years.

Alun Harris-Richards, who had undiagnosed heart disease, suffered a heart attack during the incident after Natasha Smith repeatedly tried to pull a bag from him.

The 61-year-old fell to the ground, struck his head and died following the struggle at the Asda store in Arbroath, Angus, on June 30, 2024.

Smith, 38, previously admitted killing Mr Harris-Richards, who “suffered such physical and emotional stress” during the incident that he suffered a heart attack.

She also admitted struggling with another shop worker and assaulting her.

Mr Harris-Richards was given first aid, CPR and emergency treatment by staff, customers and paramedics at the store, but died at the scene.

Lady Haldane sentenced Smith to five years and four months for killing Mr Harris-Richards, and to 11 months for the assault when the case called at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, with the sentences to run concurrently.

She told Smith: “On June 30 2024 you set in train a series of events that ultimately had devastating consequences for Alun Harris-Richards, his family and all who knew and loved him.

“Mr Harris-Richards lost his life that day when he was simply doing his job at a supermarket.

“It is accepted you did not intend this outcome, nevertheless it is accepted that you have to bear responsibility for it.”

She described victim impact statements from those close to Mr Harris-Richards as “moving documents” and said “it’s clear that Mr Harris-Richards was a much-loved member of the family”, and that his loss has affected them “profoundly”.

The judge added: “It is fair to say that Mr Harris-Richards suffered from health issues that did make him more susceptible to a stressful event such as this, but that does not take away from the fact that he would not have lost his life in the way that he did without your actions.”

The court heard that Smith, who appeared via videolink from prison, has a number of previous convictions for drug offences.

Kris Gilmartin, representing Smith, said she feels “deep remorse” for her actions.

He said: “She accepts that her actions on June 30 2024 have left the friends and family of Mr Harris-Richards with a hole that cannot be filled and she is filled with regret.”

Smith was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Gilmartin said that Smith was addicted to alcohol at the time of the incident and had gone to the store “desperate”.

He told the court: “She was seen hiding alcohol in her bag. She was desperate to keep hold of her bag and its contents.

“She did not place hands on Mr Harris-Richards but accepts she tried to pull the bag away from him.”

He added: “She did not intend to cause him harm but she has to live with the fact that her actions caused his death.”

Mr Gilmartin told the court that Smith endured significant trauma during her childhood and was exposed to drugs from an early age.

He said that she was in the throes of drug and alcohol abuse at the time of the incident.

Moira Orr, who leads on homicide for the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service, said: “This was an unprovoked attack on a man who was simply doing his job.

“Natasha Smith’s actions resulted in tragic consequences and robbed a much-loved family man of his life.

“She will now serve a prison sentence for her crime.

“This conviction serves as a warning to others that we take crimes of this nature extremely seriously and will use all the tools available to us to seek justice.

“Our thoughts lie with Mr Harris-Richards’ family and friends. We are sorry for their loss.”