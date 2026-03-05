Scots Iranians rally at US consulate to show ‘gratitude’ for strikes

Members of Scotland’s Iranian community gathered outside the US consulate in Edinburgh to show their gratitude for the American and Israeli airstrikes against the regime in the country.

Dozens waved US, Israeli and Iranian monarchy flags outside the consulate, chanting thanks to President Donald Trump and playing music.

They welcomed the ongoing military action and celebrated the death of Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed in the opening strike of the war on Saturday.

The crowd thanked Donald Trump for US strikes on the Iranian regime (Jane Barlow/PA)

Many expressed hope that the campaign, which the US refers to as Operation Epic Fury, would result in the downfall of a regime they have long opposed and allow them to return to a more free country.

At the rally, those attending also held pictures honouring the American troops who died in the conflict.

One of those attending on Thursday was Tooran Hejazi, 43, who lives in Glasgow.

She fled Iran around 10 years ago after converting to Christianity, which is forbidden under the regime’s religious laws.

She told Press Association: “I lived in Iran for 35 years, but we’ve never tasted freedom as much as we do now.

“We just hope this war is finished one day and we get rid of the regime soon.”

Many at the rally said they hoped to see the end of the regime by the Persian new year (Jane Barlow/PA)

She said she hoped the “cruel regime” would be brought down in time for Naw Ruz, the Persian new year, on March 21.

Describing the death of the Ayatollah, she added: “I never thought I would see this with my own eyes.

“I was happy on one hand and I was so sad. Because I wanted him to be there and go to court and answer all the questions.

“Then we could see his suffering when Iran is free and we are happy.”

Abbas Lessani, chairman of the Iranian Scottish Association, helped organise the rally.

Mr Lessani, from Glasgow, told the Press Association: “Donald Trump promised he was going to help the people of Iran.

Iran regime opponents take part in a rally outside the US consulate in Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

“That’s why we’re here – saying thank you Donald Trump, thank you Bibi (Benjamin) Netanyahu, you’ve been a friend.”

He said: “We hope it (the war) will be finished in a week or two.

“And 80, 90 million people in Iran are ready to uprise.”

He continued: “When Iran is free, the whole region is going to be peaceful and quiet.

“No more terrorism because Iranians believe in love and peace.”

Alireza Shamshadmehr, 40, travelled to the rally from Glasgow.

He said: “We are trying to show our gratitude to the USA government, to the Israeli government.”

Mr Shamshadmehr added: “Nobody wants war – but when it becomes needed to push out a tyrannical, brutal regime, we need to bear with it.”