Risks from Chinese spying ‘not receding’, Speaker warns parliamentary staff

Parliamentary staff have been warned the risks from foreign state interference “are not receding”, as three men, including the husband of a Labour MP, were released on bail after being arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle told staffers in an email on Thursday they are a “critical part of our defence” against espionage.

It came a day after David Taylor, the husband of Scottish Labour MP Joani Reid, and two other men were arrested by counter-terrorism officers at addresses in London and Wales.

Taylor is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

In his message, seen by the Press Association, Sir Lindsay wrote: “Yesterday, the Metropolitan Police Service arrested three individuals as part of an investigation into suspected National Security Act (2023) offences.

“The security minister, in his statement to the House yesterday afternoon, confirmed that these arrests relate to foreign interference activity targeting UK democracy.”

He reminded MPs’ staff to review guidance issued last autumn on how to identify and report foreign state activity targeting Parliament.

“Recent cases have shown that foreign state actors still rely on traditional methods to obtain information, including through recruiting of people to form relationships and provide information,” Sir Lindsay said, urging staff to report any “unusual approach” to the Parliamentary Security Department.

“Foreign state actors also commonly target electronic devices and communications to gather information. Simple steps can be taken to make it much harder for devices to be hacked and information to be stolen. Everyone should be taking these steps to make ourselves a harder target.”

Speaker of the House of Commons Sir Lindsay Hoyle has written to parliamentary staff (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

He also wrote that as MPs’ staff, “you are a critical part of our defence against foreign state activity”.

“The risks are not receding. We all need to take action to make Parliament and the parliamentary community more resilient to foreign state espionage and interference.”

Taylor, 39, alongside two other men, aged 43 and 68, have been released on bail until May, the Metropolitan Police said.

Following Taylor’s arrest, Ms Reid, who sits on the Home Affairs Select Committee and is MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven, said she had “never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law”.

The three men were taken into custody for questioning by police before being released on bail.

The policing operation came as security minister Dan Jarvis told MPs Chinese officials in the UK and Beijing had been given a dressing down, and that the investigation relates to “foreign interference targeting UK democracy”.

Met officers were seen at a property linked to one of the men in South Wales on Wednesday – with a car outside the address being searched and photographed.

Joani Reid is the MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven (Official Parliament Portrait/PA)

Taylor, 39, is listed as a “lobbyist” on Ms Reid’s registered interests.

Commander Helen Flanagan, head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, previously said the force does not believe there to be “any imminent or direct threat” related to the arrests.

Taylor was arrested in London, the 43-year-old man was arrested in Pontyclun in South Wales, and the 68-year-old was arrested in the county of Powys in mid-Wales – with all three being detained under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act.

Other properties in London, East Kilbride in Scotland, and Cardiff have also been searched, the Met said.

In her statement after the arrests, Ms Reid – the MP for East Kilbride and Strathaven – said: “I have never been to China. I have never spoken on China or China-related matters in the Commons. I have never asked a question on China-related matters.

“As far as I am aware, I have never met any Chinese businesses whilst I have been an MP, any Chinese diplomats or government employees, nor raised any concern with ministers or anyone else on behalf of, even coincidentally, Chinese interests.”

She added: “I am not any sort of admirer or apologist for the Chinese Communist Party’s dictatorship.

“I have never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law.”