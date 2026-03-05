Review finds evidence of ‘fatal physical harm’ caused to boy who had surgery

The case of a boy who died less than two months after a now-suspended surgeon operated on him has been referred to a coroner, as a review found “evidence that fatal physical harm was caused”.

Nine-year-old Jack Moate was operated on by Kuldeep Stohr, an orthopaedic consultant who specialises in children, at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge on September 28 2015.

Jack, who had many complex medical needs and limited mobility, spent almost eight hours in surgery for the operation on his hips.

He died on November 21 2015, with his mother saying he was “in agony” and his care has since been reviewed as part of a wider exercise.

Jack Moate with his mother, Elizabeth (Family handout/Hudgells Solicitors/PA)

A letter from Cambridge University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust (CUH) to Jack’s mother Elizabeth Moate, seen by the Press Association, says that an independent clinical expert who reviewed Jack’s care found “there was evidence that fatal physical harm was caused”.

The letter, dated February 2 of this year, states that: “In the NHS, fatal harm means at the time of reporting, the patient, in this case Jack, has died and the incident may have contributed to the death.”

It continued that “we have reported Jack’s case to the coroner”, who would be in contact with Ms Moate “to discuss next steps”.

The expert also found that “the care provided was not in line with the standards we expect”.

Dr Sue Broster, chief medical officer at CUH, said in a statement: “On behalf of the trust, I offer my unreserved apologies for the failings in Jack’s care.”

Jack’s case was reviewed as part of a wider external clinical review commissioned by the trust last year into the practice of Ms Stohr amid concerns about care that was “below the expected standard”.

The trust said last March that the care of “almost 700 patients who have undergone planned surgical procedures” would be reviewed.

Concerns were raised as early as 2015 and were the subject of an external clinical review in 2016.

A separate independent review, which reported back last year, highlighted how the 2016 review raised concerns about Ms Stohr’s surgical technique and judgment but it was “misunderstood” and opportunities to act on the findings were “missed”.

Jack’s mother, who lives in Cambridgeshire, said her son had epilepsy and was largely confined to a wheelchair, although he could sit independently and unaided on the floor without any back support, and was able to stand in a standing frame and use a walking machine.

He had regular physiotherapy, which sometimes caused pain, but he mainly coped well with his many life-limiting conditions, and was able to understand commands and communicate using facial expressions and noises.

Ms Moate said she was concerned about him undergoing surgery due to his complex conditions and as he was highly susceptible to infections.

Jack suffered “significant blood loss” in a procedure which ultimately left his right hip wrongly aligned and his left hip unstable and unhealed.

Jack was able to use a walking frame (Family handout/Hudgells Solicitors/PA)

Ms Moate said: “I’ll never be able to forgive the hospital for what happened.

“They sent my boy home and he died in agony.

“I said I didn’t want him to have surgeries on both hips at the same time.

“I’d have much rather him had one operation at a time.

“I felt pressured into signing the consent form.”

She said that she wanted “answers and justice for Jack”.

His cause of death was recorded at the time as deep vein thrombosis, cerebral palsy alongside epilepsy.

Solicitor Elizabeth Maliakal, of Hudgell Solicitors, who represents Ms Moate, said Jack’s death “pre-dates all investigations and reviews carried out into Ms Stohr’s practice”.

“Had it been properly and fully investigated at the time, action to address her shortcomings could have been taken then, and we may well not be where we are now, with more than 700 cases being reviewed,” she said.

She has called for a statutory inquiry.

“There is a wider pressing hospital patient safety issue to be addressed around the management and governance of specialist surgeons,” she said.

“We want a meeting with (Health Secretary) Wes Streeting as a matter of urgency.”

Jack was operated on at Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge in 2015 (PA)

Dr Broster added: “Our thoughts remain with his family, and we are doing everything we can to support them at this extremely difficult time.

“We have passed all details of his care at the trust to the coroner to investigate the cause of Jack’s death and will continue to provide full assistance to them.

“The external retrospective clinical review, led by Andrew Kennedy KC, into the cases of patients who received care by Kuldeep Stohr remains ongoing and we continue to focus on supporting all patients and families affected.

“We will publish a summary of the review findings once all cases have been reviewed and discussed with those affected, and remain committed to implementing improvements to our services to ensure that cases like Jack’s cannot happen again.”

Ms Stohr was removed from clinical practice in 2024 and subsequently suspended.

She remains suspended.

It is expected that the clinical review process will conclude this summer, with the trust set to publish findings and any recommendations.