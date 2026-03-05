Problems ‘getting passengers on board’ caused UK rescue flight to be delayed

Problems with “getting passengers on board” the first repatriation flight leaving Oman for Britain led to it remaining grounded, a minister has said.

Home Office minister Alex Norris said the Government-chartered plane would now leave Muscat for the UK on Thursday, but was unable to say exactly when.

Meanwhile, Defence Secretary John Healey is travelling to Cyprus to ease tensions with the island’s government, after a drone strike on the British base RAF Akrotiri.

Mr Norris appeared confident that the first Government rescue flight leaving Oman amid the unfolding war in the Middle East would take off on Thursday after it was delayed doing so overnight as planned.

Asked by LBC why it had not flown, he told the broadcaster: “It didn’t take off because there are operational reasons… about getting passengers on board, and it wasn’t able to happen in the time that it had to happen. So that’s now going to go today instead.”

Mr Norris told BBC Breakfast earlier: “We made sure we got them (the passengers) hotel rooms for the night as well and we are facilitating and rebooking today’s flight.

“We hope that they do, and there’s multiple flights after it as well.”

A hangar at RAF Akrotiri on Cyprus was hit by a drone overnight on Monday (Petros Karadjias/AP)

Mr Healey is expected to arrive in Cyprus later on Thursday.

His visit comes after Cyprus’ high commissioner to Britain expressed his disappointment at the UK Government’s response to defending the island.

Overnight on Monday, a hangar at RAF Akrotiri was hit by an Iranian-made Shahed drone, which was launched from Beirut in Lebanon, according to Cypriot officials.

Two further drones detected on Monday were shot down by British warplanes which took off from Akrotiri.

Britain has deployed air defence destroyer HMS Dragon to help protect Cyprus, but the Type 45 warship is not expected to sail until next week.

Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon was being deployed to help protect Cyprus (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Wildcat helicopters with anti-drone capabilities have also been dispatched to the island, and are expected to arrive there this week.

On Wednesday, Cypriot high commissioner to the UK Kyriacos Kouros said the deployment of HMS Dragon was welcome but noted it would take “more than a week” to arrive.

Asked if he thought the UK had acted with sufficient urgency to protect people living in and around the bases, he told Sky News: “The French are coming. So… the least we expect is the Britons to also be present since, as I said, we are not only defending Cypriots on the island.”

Mr Norris said the Government was taking the war “exceptionally seriously” following the criticism.

He also told the BBC: “This is a very significant situation, one that has profound implications for our nation.

“Here, we’ve moved quickly. We will continue to work with our partners in the region in our collective self-defence.”

In other developments in the war:

– Iran’s ambassador Seyed Ali Mousavi was summoned by the UK Government on Wednesday.

– A US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean.

– Iran continued to launch attacks at countries across the region, with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait targeted with missiles and drones.

– Western officials said that the rate of Iranian missile strikes had declined, assessing that Tehran had several more days of capability to continue based on the current firing rate – although they cautioned that the decrease could also be a result of Iran trying to hold back its stockpiles.

– Turkey said a “ballistic munition” launched towards it from Iran was intercepted by Nato air defences.

– Economic uncertainty continued over the conflict in a region which plays a pivotal role in international oil and gas supplies.