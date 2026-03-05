‘Outrageous’ fuel price hikes in Ireland amid Middle East conflict, Dail told

There has been an “avalanche” of “outrageous” fuel price rises across Ireland amid the Middle East conflict, the Dail has heard.

Ireland’s deputy premier and finance minister, Simon Harris, urged people to send examples they have of so-called “price gouging” to the state competition watchdog.

Reports of dramatic increases to fuel costs, such as home heating oil and motor fuel, have been sent to TDs who have raised concerns about the price hikes.

The government has said that there should be no increase at the forecourts due to the conflict in the Middle East, as there would be a weeks-long lag before prices would be impacted.

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane said the price of home heating oil had ‘skyrocketed’ (PA)

Earlier in the week, Ireland’s public expenditure minister, Jack Chambers, said intervention on energy prices was “highly unlikely”, but said “pure opportunism” on fuel prices needed to be tackled by the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC).

In the Dail parliament on Thursday, three opposition politicians used their time slot during Leaders’ Questions to raise concerns about price hikes.

Sinn Fein TD David Cullinane said in the days since the US and Israel began bombing Iran, and since the conflict had spilled over into other areas of the Middle East, home heating oil had “skyrocketed”.

“We are hearing from people right across the country, and in most cases, the price of a deliver has effectively doubled,” he said.

“The average price for 500 litres is now just under 800 euro.”

He said a household told him that they were quoted 525 euro for heating oil on Saturday, and “days later” the same supplier was charging 859 euro.

He said a worker said they ordered 498 euro worth of oil at the weekend, and “within days” the same supplier was charging 700 euro.

Another worker said they paid 447 euro for 500 litres last month and this week the price had jumped to 800 euro.

Simon Harris said the government had been working ‘around the clock’ on the Iran issue (PA)

He said: “When prices jump like that in a matter of days, people draw a very obvious conclusion: somebody is cashing in on a crisis.”

Mr Harris said the government had been working “around the clock” on the Iran issue, including on “economic aspects” but said he first wanted to welcome the hundreds of Irish citizens who had arrived back in Dublin.

He said there was no doubt that the conflict in the Middle East would have a “potential inflationary impact”, but he said the scale of the impact depended on the length and depth of the conflict.

He said government figures had also received “many reports from across the country of what many people are referring to as ‘price gouging'”.

Mr Harris said: “People putting up the price, causing panic and fear for people, quite frankly. I’ve seen the text messages, ‘you better get the fill of oil now or it’s going to go up’, and that sort of behaviour is causing real, real concern.”

He said minister for enterprise Peter Burke was meeting the suppliers on Friday to discuss the “sharp increases” and ask why “their pricing structure has changed so drastically, so quickly”.

He also said the CCPC is to investigate complaints, and the watchdog itself said it had been contacted by customers “querying the legality of price increases in home heating oil”.

“The law on price increases is clear,” it said. “Companies can set, and increase, their own prices but they must do so independently. Prices must be clearly communicated to consumers in advance of any sale.

“There is no legal obligation on companies to set their prices at a level that consumers will consider fair.

“However, equally, consumers can and should take their business elsewhere where they are treated poorly.”

Mr Harris encouraged Mr Cullinane, other TDs and citizens to report instances to the CCPC.

Mr Harris said the economic impact assessment of the crisis in the Middle East being carried out by the Department of Finance will be published as part of the spring forecast due at the end of the month.

He also said that from next week, 50,000 more households will qualify for the fuel allowance, which he said would be backdated to January 1.

Social Democrats deputy leader Cian O’Callaghan accused the government of “empty words, meaningless rhetoric, but no action, no meaningful support” and accused the CCPC of being “toothless”.

He said: “People are now being charged absolutely extortionate prices for home heating oil, and you’re saying that you’re going to monitor the situation, keep it under review, is of absolutely no use to people who are facing big bills right now.

“The increases are absolutely outrageous.”

He compared Mr Burke’s planned meeting with suppliers on Friday to an “infamous” meeting Neale Richmond had with supermarkets in 2023.

He said: “He turned up, he wagged his finger, and he went home. Nothing changed, and prices continued to soar.”

Mr Harris said it was “unfair” to call the CCPC toothless and said it was “not true” to say there was no support from the government for families.

Independent TD Brian Stanley said that a “targeted single energy payment was needed”.

“And I do say targeted, I don’t want money thrown all over the place,” he said.