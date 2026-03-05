Murder suspect charged after stabbing near Birmingham primary school

A suspect has been charged with murder and attempted murder after a 30-year-old man died in a stabbing attack near a school in Birmingham.

Ali Alshmari was pronounced dead in Bridge Road, Alum Rock, on Tuesday after an incident which saw armed police deployed to the scene.

West Midlands Police said Mahmood Ibrahim, 32, of no fixed address, was arrested and has since been charged with murder and attempted murder.

Victim: Ali Alshmari (West Midlands Police/PA)

He has been remanded in custody and is due before Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, the force said.

A woman in her 50s suffered injuries to her hand and has since been discharged from hospital.

Detective Inspector Michelle Cordell, who is leading the investigation, said: “This is a significant development in our investigation, which is continuing.

“Our thoughts remain with Mr Alshmari’s family as we carry out our enquiries.

Police at the scene in Alum Rock after armed police were called out (Jacob King/PA)

“We are grateful to the public for their response following this incident, and we understand the concern it has caused.

“Footage shared with us has been helpful to the investigation, and we are urging anyone who has not yet been in touch to please do so.

“Extra officers remain in the area, and anyone with concerns should speak to them.”