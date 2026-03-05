Mahmood says Labour should not become ‘more Green or more Reform’ on migration

Labour should not be tempted to become “more Green” or “more Reform” on its migration policy, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood has said, while admitting that it is a “difficult time” for her party.

Ms Mahmood said her party’s identity is being “bitterly” contested, but insisted that Labour values are at the heart of her “firm but fair” migration reforms.

In a speech at the centre-left think tank IPPR (Institute for Public Policy Research) on Thursday, she outlined the case for a position between Reform leader Nigel Farage’s “nightmare pulling up the drawbridge and shutting out the world” and Green Party leader Zack Polanski’s “fairytale of open borders”.

The Home Secretary faces a backbench revolt over the plans, which include people granted asylum in the UK having their refugee status made temporary and subject to review every 30 months.

Ms Mahmood also announced that a small number of failed asylum seekers will be offered an “increased incentive payment” of £10,000 per person and up to £40,000 per family to leave Britain under a pilot scheme.

She told the event: “There is no denying that we meet at a difficult time for my party. It is a time when who we are and what we stand for is contested, sometimes bitterly, and nowhere is that contest more keenly felt than in the politics of migration.

“I have, of late, been offered wise counsel on this topic from certain quarters. I have been told that we must, quite simply, be more Labour. Well, you know what? I happen to agree we should be more Labour.

“Of course, we should be more Labour. The real question is, what does more Labour mean, because, in my view, more Labour doesn’t mean more Green, just like more Labour doesn’t mean more Reform.”

The Home Secretary’s policy shift comes after she visited Denmark, where a social democratic-led government has drastically reduced the number of asylum applications to the lowest number in 40 years and removed 95% of rejected asylum seekers.

She has made little secret of her admiration for the approach.

Ms Mahmood told the event the Government would seek to echo reforms introduced in Denmark, and said her reforms offer “a compassionate but controlled asylum system. Firm, but fair”.

She said: “This Government will now pilot a similar model for families who are failed asylum seekers, a small number of whom will now be offered an increased incentive payment of £10,000 per person and up to a maximum of £40,000 per family.”

These incentives will bring a “significant saving” to the taxpayer if they prove effective, she outlined, adding: “Where a voluntary removal is refused, we will escalate to an enforced removal for those who can be returned to their safe home country.

“We are now consulting on precisely how the removal of families with children must take place in a way that is humane and effective. For too long, families who have failed their claims have known that we are not enforcing our rules, which created a perverse incentive to make a Channel crossing with children in a small boat it.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood delivers a speech to the Institute for Public Policy Research (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Questioned by reporters about Donald Trump’s attacks on Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan and his claim that London wants to turn to sharia law, Ms Mahmood criticised “misinformation”.

“The US president will say some things that we agree with and others that we disagree with,” she said.

“We are getting our immigration system under control. That is my job. That’s what I’ve been setting out today, and we will pursue that.

“Others can comment as they wish, but what I am motivated by is resolving problems for citizens in our country.

“And let me just say on Sadiq, I think he’s doing an excellent job as mayor of London and there is a lot of misinformation that is often put out about what’s happening in London.”