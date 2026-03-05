Labour MP suspended after husband arrested on suspicion of spying for China

Labour MP Joani Reid has been suspended from the party while an internal investigation takes place after her husband was arrested on suspicion of spying for China.

Ms Reid has said she “voluntarily” suspended herself from the Labour whip “until internal investigations are concluded”.

Her husband David Taylor is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service and was one of three men arrested.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “Joani Reid has agreed to fully co-operate with the Labour Party’s investigation into these matters.”

(Jane Barlow/PA)

Taylor has also been suspended from the party pending an investigation.

A Labour Party spokesperson said: “These are incredibly serious allegations. We cannot comment further while the police investigation is ongoing.”

Ms Reid said she would continue to serve her constituents in the normal way as an MP.

She said: “This week has been the worst of my life. The shock of recent days has been difficult for me and my family.

“I want to reiterate something very important: I am not under investigation by the police and no accusations have been against me.”

“I have done nothing wrong. I love my country,” she said in a statement first reported by The Guardian.

She said she did not want “speculation and gossip” surrounding her family to be a distraction for the Government.

“Following discussions with the Chief Whip, I am voluntarily suspending myself from the whip this evening and will not sit as a Labour MP until internal investigations are concluded. I will welcome and co-operate with any questions and worries the party may have.”

Taylor, 39, alongside two other men, aged 43 and 68, were arrested by counter-terrorism officers at addresses in London and Wales on Wednesday and have been released on bail until May, the Metropolitan Police said.

He was listed as a “lobbyist” on Ms Reid’s registered interests.