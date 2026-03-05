John Swinney ‘concerned’ about Scots trapped in Middle East as conflict rages

John Swinney has voiced concern for the wellbeing of Scots who are trapped in the Middle East as conflict rages.

The Scottish First Minister said his Government is working with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to try and ensure people can return home safely.

The comments came as he was pressed on the role Scottish Government-owned Prestwick Airport may have had in the conflict, which has seen America and Israel carry out strikes against Iran.

The conflict has impacted other parts of the Middle East, with Scots visiting countries such as Dubai unable to get home after flights were cancelled.

Ross Greer said the days leading up to the start of the military campaign against Iran saw a ‘significant increase’ in US military activity at Prestwick Airport (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Speaking at First Minister’s Questions at Holyrood on Thursday, Mr Swinney said: “I am concerned for the wellbeing of Scottish citizens who are trapped in the Middle East and we working with the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office to try to seek the repatriation of those individuals as quickly as it is safe to do so, given the risks and the threats that are faced.”

Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer urged the First Minister to bar American military jets from using Prestwick Airport.

Mr Greer said the week leading up to the attack on Iran had seen a “significant increase in American military activity there”, adding 24 US military aircraft had landed at the South Ayrshire airport.

Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer called on the First Minister to bar US forces from using Prestwick Airport. (Jane Barlow/PA)

He noted Mr Swinney had already said the attack on Iran was “not compatible with the international rules-based system”, with Mr Greer adding: “In other words it is illegal under international law.”

The Green MSP said therefore “surely” Mr Swinney should “ban the American military from using Prestwick Airport”.

He added: “The US is using an airport owned by the Scottish Government to wage an illegal war, killings hundreds, if not thousands of innocent people.

“But at the moment Scotland’s First Minister is sitting on his hands.

“Why won’t the First Minister kick Trump’s troops out of Prestwick Airport immediately?”

Mr Swinney stressed again that he could “not see how the intervention by the United States and Israel is compatible with an international rules-based system”.

He added his Government is “in the process of establishing clarity around the use by the American air force of Prestwick Airport”, and he vowed that when there is “more to say on that, we will share that with Parliament”.

However he made clear he is “in no way shape or form a supporter of what has happened in the course of the last few days”.

Mr Swinney said: “Let me reiterate I believe the intervention by Israel and by the United States is incompatible with the international rules-based system. That has been the position of my Government and will continue to be so.”