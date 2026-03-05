Iran war enters sixth day as flights due to bring Britons home from Middle East

The US-Israeli war on Iran has entered its sixth day as flights carrying Britons left stranded in the Middle East amid the conflict are due to arrive in the UK.

The first Government rescue flight and British Airways commercial flight from Muscat were expected to land in the UK early on Thursday.

It comes after the US and Israel intensified their bombing attacks against Iran’s military and security apparatus.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has continued to defend the status of the special relationship with the US after a series of attacks from President Donald Trump.

And Cyprus said that a British presence is “the least we expect” as a warship being readied to protect the British base there is not set to sail until next week.

Muscat, which is some 300 miles by road from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, has emerged as a key location for people to leave the Middle East as the vast majority of commercial flights from the United Arab Emirates are cancelled due to airspace restrictions caused by the conflict.

Sir Keir announced two further Government-chartered flights, one of which is expected to leave Oman on Thursday.

Two more British Airways flights will take passengers from Muscat to London Heathrow on Friday and Saturday.

Some 138,000 British nationals have registered their presence in the Middle East.

Sir Keir has told MPs the special relationship with Washington will endure after the US president lashed out at his initial refusal to allow British bases to be used for raids against Iran.

After Mr Trump said the Prime Minister was “not Winston Churchill”, Sir Keir said the bond with the US was not about “hanging on to President Trump’s latest words”.

He defended his decisions about the use of UK bases, saying the country needs to act “with clarity, with purpose, and with a cool head”.

In response to Iran’s retaliatory actions, Sir Keir has given the US permission to use British bases for the limited purpose of attacking missile launchers and infrastructure, but RAF jets have not been involved in striking Iran.

Western officials said on Wednesday that US bombers had not yet used Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean or RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, but that the UK was ready to accept them and that they were expected to arrive within the next few days.

Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy said the UK and US are “close allies” but that the US has chosen a “different way”.

“The US has chosen a different way, and we have made an assessment, and it’s the right assessment, about not putting UK soldiers into an offensive situation that did not meet the legal threshold that we set in our own country,” he told ITV’s Peston.

The Government has also been criticised for failing to have enough military assets in the Middle East region after RAF Akrotiri in Cyprus was hit by a drone.

Air defence destroyer HMS Dragon will be sent to the eastern Mediterranean to help protect Cyprus, but the Type 45 warship is not expected to sail until next week.

Sir Keir said Wildcat helicopters with anti-drone capabilities would be on the Mediterranean island this week.

He insisted action had been taken in response to rising tensions in the region before the war broke out.

The Cypriot high commissioner to the UK, Kyriacos Kouros, said the deployment of HMS Dragon was welcome but noted it would take “more than a week” to arrive.

Asked if he thought the UK had acted with sufficient urgency to protect those people who are living in and around the bases, he told Sky News: “Already we have the presence of Greek forces on the island. Two frigates arrived, four aircraft arrived, all of them with abilities to combat drones.

“The French are coming. So… the least we expect is the Britons to also be present since, as I said, we are not only defending Cypriots on the island.”

France has sent its flagship nuclear-powered aircraft carrier the Charles de Gaulle to the region, accompanied by its air wing, and its escorting frigates in response to the strike on RAF Akrotiri.

In other developments on Wednesday:

– Iran’s ambassador Seyed Ali Mousavi was summoned by the UK Government.

– A US submarine sank an Iranian warship in the Indian Ocean.

– Iran continued to launch attacks at countries across the region, with Saudi Arabia and Kuwait targeted with missiles and drones.

– Western officials said that the rate of Iranian missile strikes has declined, assessing that Tehran has several more days of capability to continue based on the current firing rate – though they cautioned that the decrease could also be a result of Iran trying to hold back its stockpiles.

– Turkey said a “ballistic munition” launched towards it from Iran was intercepted by Nato air defences.

– Economic uncertainty continued over the conflict in a region which plays a pivotal role in international oil and gas supplies.

– Military experts with knowledge gained from the Ukraine war have also been sent to the Middle East by the UK to provide advice on the situation.