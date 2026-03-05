In Pictures: Pawsitively fetching display as dogs arrive for day one at Crufts
Owners from all over the globe are assembling with breeds of all shapes and sizes for the world-famous dog show.
Thousands of pooches will put their best paw forward this weekend as breeds of all shapes and sizes arrive in Birmingham for Crufts 2026.
The world’s greatest celebration of dogs is set to welcome more than 18,000 furry friends, showcasing the very best of dog breeding, training and handling.
The Kennel Club says that more than 4,500 entries to the show come from overseas, with owners bringing dogs from as far as Peru and New Zealand in the hopes of landing the coveted best in show.
Last year, Miuccia, a four-year-old whippet from Venice, Italy, came out on top to land the top award.
Day one will showcase the best working and pastoral pups, as well as displays of obedience, heelwork to music and energetic flyball races.
West Midlands Police will also display the best work of its dog unit, which has been preparing for the show for weeks.
The three-day competition runs from March 5 until March 8 at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.
Dog fans at home can enjoy 17-and-a-half hours of Crufts coverage from the comfort of their sofa, as the competition’s best bits will be shown on Channel 4 and More4.