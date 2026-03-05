Healey declines to rule out UK aircraft taking part in future strikes on Iran

Defence Secretary John Healey has declined to rule out UK aircraft taking part in strikes on Iran.

He was asked during a trip to Cyprus whether he would rule out getting involved in strikes on Iran in an offensive capacity.

During an interview with Sky News, he said: “As circumstances in any conflict change, you’ve got to be willing to adapt the action you take.

“I’m doing that by bringing in anti-drone helicopters in overnight. I’m doing that in the next couple of weeks to bring in the Type 45 air defence destroyer.

“I’m doing that by bringing in the top planners to help … co-ordinate the sort of contribution that other nations are now starting to make … the German frigate in the area, and Greek ships also now joining.”

Pressed again on whether he would rule out British aircraft taking part in offensive operations over Iran, he said: “Everything that we have done is defensive, is legal and is co-ordinated with other allies.

“That’s one of the great strengths that Britain, Nato allies and long-standing partners like Qatar, like Jordan, like Cyprus, have in working with the Brits.”