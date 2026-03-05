Former rugby captain Stuart Hogg stripped of MBE after domestic abuse conviction

Former Scotland rugby union captain Stuart Hogg has been stripped of his MBE after admitting abusing an ex-partner.

A notice in The Gazette, the official public record, stated that his appointment to the Member of the Civil Division of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire had been “cancelled and annulled”.

Hogg had received the MBE in the 2024 New Year Honours list for services to rugby.

In November 2024, he admitted to abusing his estranged wife by shouting and swearing, tracking her movements and sending her messages which were alarming and distressing in nature.

Stephen Flynn had called for Stuart Hogg to be stripped of his honour (James Manning/PA)

He was sentenced to a community payback order with one year of supervision as an alternative to jail in January the following year.

He was also fined £600, with an additional £40 victim surcharge.

When his case called again in June 2025, a sheriff noted his “complete compliance” with the order.

Earlier in 2025, the SNP’s Westminster leader had called for Hogg to be stripped of the honour.

Stephen Flynn made the call in the Commons, with First Minister John Swinney agreeing that it was “reasonable and understandable”.