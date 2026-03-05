Foreign Office and British Chambers of Commerce brief firms impacted by conflict

The Foreign Office and British Chambers of Commerce (BCC) have launched an initiative to support hundreds of businesses impacted by the intensifying conflict in the Middle East.

The Diplomatic Advisory Hub has started briefing impacted firms amid concerns that British industry could be affected by instability in the region.

It comes after days of attacks between US-Israeli and Iranian forces since last week.

More than 600 business have already been briefed on the situation in the Middle East by the hub.

Further briefings providing updates on the unfolding situation, and its implications for costs, energy and logistics, would be arranged in the coming months.

The hub was first announced by the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) in March last year and is now fully operational.

As a result, firms have now been able to receive personalised geopolitical advice, including through online platforms and planned events across the network of chambers across the UK.

Shevaun Haviland, director general of the British Chambers of Commerce, said: “Today’s first webinar on the situation in the Middle East was a powerful signal of how vital the Diplomatic Advisory Hub is.

“It will help more SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) navigate the complex world of geopolitics, giving them the knowledge and certainty to expand into new markets.

“This unique partnership with the FCDO shows how government and business working together can drive forward growth.”

Foreign office minister Seema Malhotra said: “We are stepping up our support to businesses through our newly launched Diplomatic Advisory Hub, which will bring together the British Chambers of Commerce’s extensive business network with expert advice from British diplomats.

“The hub has hit the ground running, briefing more than 600 businesses this week on the evolving situation in the Middle East and what it means for them.”