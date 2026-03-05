Fact check: AI-generated and miscaptioned Middle East war imagery

This roundup of claims has been compiled by Full Fact, the UK’s largest fact-checking charity working to find, expose and counter the harms of bad information.

A large number of AI-generated and miscaptioned video clips and images have been shared across social media since the US and Israel attacked Iran on Saturday.

Full Fact has identified at least 20 examples of such posts being shared widely, but this is just the tip of the iceberg, with fact checkers and verification experts around the world flagging dozens more.

Many of the examples we’ve seen involve old video clips or photos which are unrelated to the current Middle East conflict being shared as if they are new.

One video shared with claims that it shows an Iranian missile strike on Dubai actually dates back to at least October 2024. And a clip posted on Instagram with claims that it shows a US airbase in Saudi Arabia “burnt to ashes” had over 180,000 views, yet it actually shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike on the port of Hudaydah in Yemen in July 2024.

Some of the miscaptioned footage we’ve seen has even been shared before in relation to previous conflicts, with equally false claims. For example, a video of explosions near a building was shared on Saturday with claims it showed an Iranian missile attack on Tel Aviv in Israel. It’s actually footage from 2015 of explosions at a warehouse in the Chinese city of Tianjin—but we saw the same clip shared in relation to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine back in 2022.

We increasingly see AI-generated content shared online in the wake of major breaking news events, and that’s been the case in recent days too. Even when AI images seem low quality, or still have a visible watermark on them, we often see them shared at scale.

For example, a dramatic image showing Dubai’s Burj Khalifa building on fire was generated with AI—it contains a SynthID watermark, indicating that it was created or altered using Google AI. And an image supposedly showing the body of Iran’s Ayatollah Ali Khamenei lying partially buried in rubble also has a Synth ID watermark, as well as several visual inconsistencies indicating that it is fake.

Finally, we’ve also seen social media posts claim that the Home Secretary, Shabana Mahmood, took part in a minute’s silence to mark the death of Ayatollah Khamenei.

This is not true. Full Fact contacted the Home Office, which told us that Ms Mahmood did not do this. And we’ve seen no other evidence to support the claims, which have not been reported by any credible media outlets.

An image which was shared alongside the claims on X and Facebook comes from a visit Ms Mahmood made to a mosque in Southport in 2024.