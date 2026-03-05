Extra 53,000 households on disability benefits to receive water bill help

An extra 53,000 low-income households on disability benefits are to receive help paying their water bills under changes to the WaterSure help scheme.

The scheme, which caps the bills of certain households who use high amounts of water, is to expand eligibility to include those on disability living allowance, attendance allowance, or personal independence payments (Pip), the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) said.

Those receiving disability benefits will be eligible if their household income is below £25,745 per year.

Some 260,000 households already benefit from the scheme, saving an average of £325 each, Defra said.

To be eligible, households must have a water meter and be a high water user because they either have a specific medical condition or three or more children living at home.

People will no longer need to pay for a doctor’s note to apply.

The eligibility reforms would also alter the way the price cap is determined, with most of the existing recipients seeing further savings of up to £100.

Water minister Emma Hardy said: “Vulnerable households are particularly affected by cost-of-living pressures, including water bills.

“Reforming WaterSure will make a meaningful difference to hundreds of thousands of families who need support the most.

“These steps build on our Water White Paper that champions customers, protects the environment, restores public trust and works to secure a water system fit for the future.”

Mike Keil, chief executive of the Consumer Council for Water (CCW), said: “We’re delighted the UK Government is taking forward the majority of the changes CCW recommended as part of our review of the WaterSure scheme.

“These improvements will bring peace of mind to tens of thousands more customers whose circumstances mean they have no choice but to use a significant amount of water for essential needs.

“Many households are grappling with rising water bills, and these reforms will help relieve some of that pressure through extending support to more of the most vulnerable customers and also increasing the value of that financial assistance, in many cases.”

James Taylor, director of strategy at disability equality charity Scope, said: “Life costs more if you are disabled, and it’s very good news that more disabled families will qualify for discounted water bills.

“Water bills for some disabled families can be eye-wateringly high. Disabled families often have no alternative but to wash themselves and their clothes more frequently, or to use large amounts of water for medical procedures at home.”