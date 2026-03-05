Couple back in UK after being stranded in Dubai tell of ‘absolute chaos’

A British couple who were stranded in the Middle East amid the Iran conflict and had to make their own way to Oman to catch a flight home have described “absolute chaos” at the airport.

Sarah Short, 54, and her husband Ed, 58, were on holiday in Dubai when the war broke out on Saturday.

They were meant to return to London the same day but their flight was cancelled and they decided to travel to Muscat when they heard a flight to London would leave on Wednesday.

The couple said they paid £1,500 for a taxi from Dubai to Muscat, driving more than eight hours through the desert on the 300-mile journey.

Asked about the situation at the Muscat airport, Mrs Short said: “It was absolute chaos.”

Speaking of airport staff and the British Airways teams, she said: “It was sad for them because they were trying to help us, they were sending us in the wrong direction.

“And we eventually got on our flight at four o’clock in the morning.”

Sarah Short was welcomed at Heathrow by her family (Jonathan Brady/PA)

She added: “We didn’t know what was going to happen next.

“There were people who were absolutely in floods of tears, sobbing, shaking.

“And we were lucky because we were with our friends.”

Self-employed consultants Mrs and Mr Short were surprised by their family when they landed at Heathrow on Thursday morning.

Waiting for them at Heathrow’s Terminal 5, Mrs Short’s sister, 49-year-old Karen Fenton, said: “It was frightening for them but thankfully in the end it all went OK.

“They’re quite traumatised by the whole experience, they’ve had to spend thousands (of pounds) on this and got three flights cancelled.”

Sarah Short was greeted at Heathrow after returning from the Middle East (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Mrs Fenton surprised the couple alongside Sarah’s sons, 19-year-old Finn Howard and 29-year-old Alex, as well as their partners.

Holding a banner reading “Welcome Home Sarah + Ed”, the family shouted as the couple appeared through the arrivals gates, and started crying.

Meanwhile, a father and daughter who landed at Heathrow on Thursday on the British Airways flight from Muscat said the Government must “do more” to help Britons stranded in the region.

The pair, who gave their names only as Roger and Sophie, from Surrey, said they were due to stay in Dubai on holiday until Wednesday, but decided to travel to Muscat when they heard most flights departing from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) were being cancelled.

They said they got “extremely lucky”, because they had “the contacts and the means, the financial means” to make their way back to England.

(PA Graphics)

Roger said: “The only thing we would say, because there’s genuinely terrified people out there with babies, there’s old people, is for the Government to do more.

“The Government needs to basically help people get to Oman and fly out. It’s as simple as that.

“We’ve got about four of five people we know now, who are just sat there, not knowing what to do, scared.”

British Airways announced it has scheduled two more commercial flights between Muscat and London Heathrow on Friday and Saturday.

The airline said on its X account that both flights were fully booked.

Three Government-chartered flights are set to leave Oman to rescue British nationals stranded in the Middle East in the coming days including one on Thursday afternoon that was delayed overnight from Wednesday.

Muscat has become a key departure point for people to leave the Middle East, with most commercial flights from the UAE cancelled due to airspace restrictions stemming from the conflict.

British Airways, which does not normally serve Oman’s capital city, said it remains unable to operate its scheduled flights from Abu Dhabi, Amman, Bahrain, Doha, Dubai and Tel Aviv.

The UK Foreign Office does not advise against travel to the area where the Muscat airport is located unlike the current guidance for airports in Dubai and Abu Dhabi, UAE, and Doha, Qatar.

There is not expected to be a large-scale evacuation of the 138,000 British nationals who have registered their presence in the Middle East.