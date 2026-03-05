Christie’s auction house unveils new rostrum to celebrate 260th anniversary

British auction house Christie’s has replaced its auctioneer’s rostrum to commemorate its 260th anniversary.

Its signature mahogany model has been replaced with a new sustainable oak design by Sir Jony Ive, which was unveiled at its headquarters in King Street, central London, on Thursday.

British-born designer Sir Jony and his design firm LoveFrom have collaborated with Christie’s for the “unforgettably special” project, with the new design to be rolled out across its auction houses globally later this year.

The new rostrum is made of sustainably sourced oak (Lucy North/PA)

Sir Jony worked with furniture company Benchmark to create the new design, which is made from sustainably sourced oak with stainless steel elements, according to Christie’s.

The original platform was inspired by the rostrum made by Thomas Chippendale for founder James Christie, who held the company’s first auction in 1766.

Sir Jony said: “Our collaboration with Christie’s has been unforgettably special. This has been a wonderfully curious and challenging project requiring so much research and unexpected learning.

“The original Thomas Chippendale design is masterful and remains rather intimidating. We have designed a modest object that celebrates craft and material.

“The purpose of the rostrum is to literally and figuratively elevate the auctioneer, providing a stage for their authority and expertise that proudly carries the Christie’s mark.

“I share many of the beliefs and values that characterise Christie’s… an underlying commitment to excellence, a passion and belief in ingenuity, integrity and the critical importance of beauty.”

Christie’s chief executive Bonnie Brennan with the new design (Lucy North/PA)

The rostrum is the raised platform an auctioneer stands on to preside over an auction – similar to a podium, but the words hold different historical meaning.

Christie’s chief executive Bonnie Brennan said: “The rostrum is at the heart of our business – live auction – and I feel blessed that for our 260th anniversary we can unveil this remarkable object as our legacy for Christie’s future.

“This is a very proud day for everyone at Christie’s and I speak for us all in saying how honoured we are that Jony, the iconic designer of our time, and his team agreed to work with us.

“I’d like to thank him for the care, passion and dedication he and his team have shown Christie’s during this exciting project.”

According to Christie’s, the auction house’s first sale – using the original rostrum design – included a pair of sheets, two pillowcases, two chamber pots and four irons.

The company is recognised worldwide and is renowned for selling high-end, rare and expensive items such as fine art, antiques, jewellery and collectibles.