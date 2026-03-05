Arrest of Scottish Labour MP’s husband ‘deeply concerning’, Sarwar says

The arrest of a Scottish Labour MP’s husband on suspicion of spying for China is “deeply concerning”, the party’s leader has said.

David Taylor, the husband of East Kilbride and Strathaven MP Joani Reid, and two other men were arrested by counter-terrorism officers at addresses in London and Wales.

Taylor is accused of assisting a foreign intelligence service.

Speaking to journalists on Thursday at the Scottish Parliament, Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said the situation is “deeply concerning”.

Mr Sarwar said: “This is incredibly serious, deeply concerning, a matter of national security rightly being investigated by the police. And that needs to be a thorough investigation so we can get to the bottom of it.

“It’s deeply concerning right across the political spectrum. I think the scale of international interference now in our broader politics is really, really serious.

“I think we’ve seen international interference in our elections, in our day-to-day democracy that is a matter of national security on this specific case, of course, this requires a full and thorough police investigation. We have to get to the bottom of these matters.

“As relates to our own colleague in the Scottish Labour Party, as I say, we have an independent governance and legal unit that is looking at these matters, and we’ll be making judgments.”

Taylor, 39, alongside two other men, aged 43 and 68, have been released on bail until May, the Metropolitan Police said.

Ms Reid, who sits on the Home Affairs Select Committee, said she had “never seen anything to make me suspect my husband has broken any law”.

The three men were taken into custody for questioning by police before being released on bail.

Taylor, 39, is listed as a “lobbyist” on Ms Reid’s registered interests.

Mr Sarwar said he did not know whether Taylor was a member of the Labour Party.

He added: “I’m not sure whether he is a member, whether he’d be a member of the Scottish Labour Party, or, indeed, a member elsewhere, but we can look into that and come back to you.

“But if that is the case, I’m sure his membership will be suspended.”