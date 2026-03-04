Vigil held for Iran’s Khamenei as counter-protesters gather nearby

Mourners in Manchester held a candlelit vigil for Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as counter-protesters celebrated nearby.

The two sides were separated by a heavy uniformed police presence in Sidney Street.

A sombre atmosphere marked the vigil for the leader who was killed in Israeli and US strikes on Saturday.

People take part in a vigil in central Manchester, supported by the Friends of Islamic Centre of Manchester (Andy Kelvin/PA)

Up to 100 people, some carrying flags of the current regime, gathered at the scene where a handwritten sign read: “You can kill a man but you can’t kill an ideology”.

Propped up on a table, shrouded in a black cloth was another sign next to photograph of the Ayatollah which read: “My enemies have the support of each other to kill me, O Heart warming love… I have only your support, loyal to Ayatollah Khamenei”.

A printed message was also displayed on the table which read “we believe, trust, admire the revolution”.

People take part in a counter-protest to the vigil in central Manchester (Andy Kelvin/PA)

A poster for the vigil said it was supported by the Friends of Islamic Centre of Manchester.

The street, in the university area, was closed off to traffic and a large number of police maintained a sterile area between the groups who were kept behind barriers.

In contrast, up to 300 to 400 counter-protesters turned out for a much more jubilant event.

There was dancing and singing to loud music, including to the Village People’s YMCA.

People take part in a counter-protest to the vigil in central Manchester (Andy Kelvin/PA)

A few people were seen burning a photograph of the deceased cleric.

The counter-protesters carried flags of Israel, Britain and the old Iranian flag.

Earlier Greater Manchester Police Assistant Chief Constable Chris Sykes said: “The events in the Middle East are significant for those in Greater Manchester with ties to Iran and the wider region.

“It is understandable that these evoke a range of views and emotions.

“We are aware of plans for a vigil and a nearby counter-protest in the city centre on Wednesday night.

“We are engaging with those involved as well as our partners at Manchester City Council.”

He said GMP had received assurances from both sides that they intended the vigil and the counter-protest to “remain peaceful”.