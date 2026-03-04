UK service personnel facing ‘acute security threats’ in Middle East – Swinney

Service personnel and others from the UK are facing “acute security threats” amid the conflict in the Middle East, John Swinney has said as he reiterated calls for a diplomatic solution.

Scotland’s First Minister said the US-Israeli attack on Iran at the weekend is “not compatible with an international rules-based system” and that the whole world is facing a “very grave situation” as a result.

The US and Israel have continued to attack Iran since killing its supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Saturday.

Tehran and its allies have retaliated against Israel, neighbouring Gulf states and oil and gas production facilities.

Smoke rises following an Israeli air strike in Dahiyeh, Beirut’s southern suburbs, Lebanon (Bilal Hussein/AP)

HMS Dragon, one of the Royal Navy’s six Type 45 air defence destroyers, is being readied to depart for the Mediterranean to defend Cyprus after RAF Akrotiri was hit by a drone.

Mr Swinney said that it is “absolutely paramount” that there is an immediate move towards finding a diplomatic solution.

He told the Press Association: “I’m deeply concerned by the situation in the Middle East.

“I think the original intervention by the United States and Israel is not compatible with an international rules-based system.

“And as a consequence of all of that, we now see that people from this country, service personnel from this country, are now facing acute security threats as a consequence of that intervention, and the world as a whole is facing a very grave situation.

“So the need for us to move to a diplomatic solution immediately is absolutely critical.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer refused to allow initial US strikes on Iran from British bases.

Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon is being deployed to the Mediterranean (Andrew Matthews/PA)

He has sought to limit UK involvement in the war, but decided on Sunday that the joint British-US Diego Garcia site in the Chagos Islands and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire could be used defensively by the US.

Mr Swinney, who was visiting Inverness Bus Station, was asked whether he is concerned that if the situation escalates, there will be more use of Scottish airfields by US military planes.

He replied: “In relation to the use of Prestwick Airport, we’ve asked the United Kingdom Government for clarity on any information they hold, and we will obviously maintain contact to ensure that we get that response.”

Some 130,000 Britons have registered their presence in the Middle East with the Foreign Office amid evacuation planning.

US President Donald Trump has said he is “not happy with the UK” over the extent of its support amid the conflict.

Asked whether he is concerned that any falling out between Sir Keir and Mr Trump could have an impact on Scotland, Mr Swinney said: “What’s important is that we take serious action to resolve the serious issues that we face just now, and the issues don’t get much more serious than the peace and stability of the Middle East in the current context.

“So the importance of ensuring that there is a move to a diplomatic solution immediately is absolutely paramount.”