New flagship store set to delight Harry Potter fans

A Harry Potter flagship store is to open in London’s Oxford Street in the autumn, Warner Bros has announced.

The planned 21,000 sq ft shop over two floors within The Ribbon development at 134-140 Oxford Street will become the second official Harry Potter retail destination in the UK after a site at King’s Cross Station.

Warner Bros said designers planned to transform the interior of the building into a “wizarding emporium celebrating the beloved locations featured in the books and films”.

Shoppers in London’s Oxford Street, where the new Harry Potter store will open (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Karl Durrant, Warner Bros senior vice president of worldwide retail, said: “Harry Potter is deeply rooted in British storytelling, and this will give fans an exciting new way to experience this magical world in the city that features so prominently in the stories.

“Offering a completely new retail experience for Harry Potter fans which will delight and entertain, it’s going to be very special.”

The new shop will join the collection of Harry Potter experiences owned and operated by Warner Bros in London including Warner Bros Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter and the Harry Potter shop at King’s Cross.

London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan announced in February that plans to ban traffic from part of Oxford Street have been approved.

Vehicles will be prohibited from accessing a 0.7-mile stretch between Oxford Circus and Marble Arch.

Oxford Street is one of the world’s busiest shopping areas, with around half a million visitors each day.

Works to pedestrianise the road are expected to start in the summer, with the first traffic-free section introduced by the end of the year.