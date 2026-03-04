More Britons to return from Middle East as airlines boost flights

Thousands more Britons stranded in the Middle East are returning home on Wednesday as airlines ramp up their flights from the region.

Emirates is operating seven flights from Dubai to the UK while Etihad has two Abu Dhabi departures.

Virgin Atlantic will operate a flight from Dubai to London Heathrow.

British Airways has not restarted its usual flying programme from the region, but will run an evacuation flight to Heathrow from Oman capital Muscat, which it does not usually serve.

The UK Government has said it will charter a repatriation flight from Muscat “in the coming days”, but it has been reported there will be no major evacuation of the 130,000 British nationals who have registered their presence in the Middle East.

That means most stranded people are reliant on getting a seat on a commercial flight.

The conflict between Iran and the US and its allies has caused widespread airspace closures in the Middle East, sparking major disruption to flights.

About half a million passengers per day use airports in Dubai, Doha or Abu Dhabi, which are vital hubs for travel between Europe and the continents of Asia and Australia.

Experts believe it could take weeks to clear the backlog of passengers.