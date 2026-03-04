Man in court on attempted murder charge after Edinburgh incident

A man has appeared in court charged with two counts of attempted murder, following an incident in Edinburgh in which two people were injured.

Mustafa Kokoneh, 23, appeared in private at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Wednesday, where he faced eight separate charges.

Armed officers were called to the Calder area in the west of the city on Monday morning, with a tower block being sealed off for a number of hours.

During his court appearance, Kokoneh made no plea and was remanded in custody.

He faced one charge of “assault to danger of life and attempted murder” and another of “assault to severe injury, permanent impairment, danger to life and attempted murder”.

A tower block was sealed off during the incident (Lesley Martin/PA)

He faced two further counts of “assault to danger of life”, as well as a charge of breach of the peace.

The remaining three charges related to possession of a bladed article, carrying offensive weapons and vandalism.

The case was committed for further examination and he is next due to appear within eight days.

Kokoneh’s general address was given as Edinburgh.

Two people were injured during the incident on Monday – a man who was stabbed and suffered “non-life-threatening injuries” and a woman with a laceration to the head which was “not believed to be caused by a bladed weapon”.

They were both later discharged from hospital.

Cobbinshaw House was sealed off for a number of hours as police dealt with the incident.

Police Scotland later issued concerns about “misinformation” being shared online about the events in Calder.

The case is considered to be active for contempt of court purposes under Scottish law.