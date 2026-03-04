Kaye Adams not returning to BBC Radio Scotland: ‘It’s been a brutal five months’

Broadcaster Kaye Adams has said “it’s been a brutal five months” after being taken off air from her BBC Scotland radio show.

The broadcaster, 63, who also appears on ITV’s Loose Women, was taken off air from her morning radio programme in October, a decision which was reportedly made following allegations about her behaviour.

BBC Scotland confirmed on Saturday that Adams would not be returning to her radio show, Mornings With.

Kaye Adams was taken off air following allegations about her behaviour (Ian West/PA)

Speaking on the podcast How To Be 60 with Kaye Adams, she said: “It’s been a brutal five months, there’s no doubt about it. It’s hard.

“I’m torn between not wanting to appear to ignore things but also I just don’t see a lot of point in saying much at this time.

“This is a time to process things, try and get life back on track. Try and get my mental health back on track. Try and get my eating back on track, my sleeping back on track and just my life back on track.”

She went on to praise her daughters, Charly and Bonnie, for being “so supportive” of her and that she has not been as “present” for them, which she described as a “real sadness”.

She added: “They’re such amazing girls and they are so supportive of me and like you’re the mum, you’re the adult, it’s your job to look after them.

“I’m just so proud of (them), I’m so thankful to them.”

Kaye Adams said her name had been ‘dragged through the mud’ following the decision to remove her from the morning programme (Yui Mok/PA)

BBC Scotland confirmed that Adams would not be returning to the role and that the presenter line-up would remain as it is for the moment.

In October, Adams said that her name had been “dragged through the mud” after she was taken off her programme.

The BBC has not commented on the reason for Adam’s departure.

She joined BBC Scotland in 2010 and is also a regular panellist on ITV’s Loose Women.

In 2022, she appeared on the BBC One dancing programme Strictly Come Dancing and was a contestant on the third series of Celebrity MasterChef.

The BBC has been contacted for comment.