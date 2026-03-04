HMS Dragon not set to sail until next week to protect Cyprus

The warship being readied to protect the British base in Cyprus is not set to sail until next week as conflict spirals in the Middle East.

HMS Dragon is being loaded with ammunition in Portsmouth before departing for the Mediterranean after RAF Akrotiri was hit by a drone in the early hours of Monday.

Officials said there was nothing that would have happened to ready a warship any earlier amid questions over Britain’s preparedness to protect its overseas bases.

They would not specify where the drone which struck Akrotiri had come from, but said assessments showed it was a Shahed type and had not been launched from Iran.

Asked by journalists why there was no Type 45 destroyer sent to the region months ago during a US military build-up, they said increasingly fragile geopolitics with many different security threats made the situation complex.

(PA Graphics)

HMS Dragon was chosen because it was the readiest for the mission, officials said.

Meanwhile, Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters armed with Martlet drone-busting missiles are being deployed within days, before the warship, to bolster defence in the region, they said.

The Type 45 air defence destroyer is intended to strengthen protection against drones and missiles launched by Iran and its proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

The destroyer’s voyage from Portsmouth to Cyprus is expected to take several days.

The vessel was seen taking on supplies at Portsmouth’s upper harbour ammunition facility on Wednesday morning.

Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon was at Portsmouth on Wednesday morning (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A Ministry of Defence spokesperson said: “We are reinforcing our defensive presence in the Eastern Mediterranean. Royal Navy Wildcat helicopters armed with Martlet drone-busting missiles are deploying within days.

“They will reinforce our RAF Typhoons, F-35B jets, ground-based counter-drone teams, radar systems, and Voyager refuelling aircraft already deployed. Our jets are now flying continuous sorties to defend against indiscriminate Iranian strikes threatening UK people, interests, and bases.

“The Royal Navy are working as fast as possible to prepare HMS Dragon for deployment, including resupplying her air defence missiles at our ammunition facility in HMNB in Portsmouth.”