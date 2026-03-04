HMS Dragon may not sail to protect Cyprus until next week – report

The warship being deployed to protect the British base in Cyprus may not even sail until next week.

Defence Secretary John Healey promised that the Government was “moving quickly” to reinforce its presence in the eastern Mediterranean, but HMS Dragon is not expected to leave Portsmouth this week.

The Type 45 air defence destroyer is intended to strengthen protection against drones and missiles launched by Iran and its proxies such as Hezbollah in Lebanon.

(PA Graphics)

The need for extra protection was underlined after a drone hit the RAF Akrotiri base on Cyprus in the early hours of Monday.

The destroyer’s voyage from Portsmouth to Cyprus is expected to take several days and specialist news website Navy Lookout reported that “Dragon is expected to sail early next week”.

Royal Navy Type 45 destroyer HMS Dragon in Portsmouth on Wednesday morning (Andrew Matthews/PA)

The Ministry of Defence has not commented on the timing of Dragon’s departure, but has not denied the report.

The vessel was seen taking on supplies at Portsmouth’s upper harbour ammunition facility on Wednesday morning.