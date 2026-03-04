Government charters flight from Oman on Wednesday evening

A Government charter flight will be available on Wednesday evening for British nationals wanting to leave Oman amid the conflict in the region.

The Foreign Office said the flight will depart the country’s capital, Muscat, at 7pm and is available for British nationals, their partners and children under 18 with a valid travel document.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer will face questions in the Commons over his decisions on the unfolding Iran conflict, after Donald Trump unleashed fresh criticism of the Prime Minister.

According to the Foreign Office, priority for the evacuation flight will be given to the most vulnerable and they will contact British nationals in Oman. Anyone who registered their presence in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and are now in Oman is asked to register for a place on a flight.

The department asked people not to travel to Muscat International Airport in Oman unless they are contacted by officials, while dependents who are not British nationals will require a valid visa or permission to enter or remain granted for more than three months.

Some 130,000 Britons have registered their presence in the Middle East, as the Foreign Office said it was working with airlines on more routes.

The US president on Tuesday said Sir Keir was “not Winston Churchill” in his latest rebuke of the Prime Minister, who did not allow American planes to launch their initial strikes against Tehran from British bases.

The Prime Minister meanwhile announced Britain would send HMS Dragon, one of the Royal Navy’s six Type 45 air defence destroyers, to defend Cyprus after RAF Akrotiri was hit by a drone.

The war between Iran and the USA, now in its fifth day, will likely dominate the agenda when Sir Keir enters the Commons at noon on Wednesday for Prime Minister’s Questions.

Mr Trump has said he is “not happy” with the UK after it did not initially allow the US to use its bases for strikes on Iran, later adding in the Oval Office: “This is not Winston Churchill that we’re dealing with.”

Downing Street has insisted the US remains a “staunch” ally despite the repeated broadsides from Mr Trump.

Sir Keir Starmer will face Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday (James Manning/PA)

Sir Keir decided on Sunday that UK bases, including the joint UK-US Diego Garcia site in the Chagos Islands and RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire, could be used in the conflict, but only so the US can strike defensively to protect countries being targeted by Tehran.

HMS Dragon is being readied to depart for the Mediterranean and will be accompanied by two Wildcat helicopters equipped with so-called “drone busting” Martlet missiles, so it can protect Britain’s bases in Cyprus.

The warship, which is emblazoned with the Welsh red dragon on its prow, was pictured on Tuesday night at the Upper Harbour Ammunition Facility (UHAF) in Portsmouth harbour.

Elsewhere, the UK Maritime Trade Operations Centre (UKMTO) said a vessel had been struck by a projectile off the coast of Fujairah in the UAE.

It said in a statement early on Wednesday: “UKMTO has received a report of an incident 7NM east of Fujairah, United Arab Emirates.

“The Master reported the vessel being struck by an unknown projectile causing damage to the steel plating. There has been no fire or water intake. All crew reported safe.

“Authorities are investigating. Vessels are advised to transit with caution and report any suspicious activity to UKMTO.”