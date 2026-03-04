Ex-gamekeeper to appeal against conviction for murdering former colleague

A former head gamekeeper found guilty of murdering an ex-colleague with a shotgun is to appeal against his conviction.

David Campbell, 77, killed Brian Low, 65, on February 16 2024, having previously disabled CCTV cameras at his home in Aberfeldy, Perth and Kinross, in an attempt to conceal his whereabouts.

He was jailed for life and ordered to serve a minimum of 19 years behind bars on February 25 after being found guilty following a trial at the High Court in Glasgow.

Court officials confirmed on Wednesday an intimation to appeal against his conviction has been lodged on behalf of Campbell, starting the appeal process.

Brian Low was murdered near Aberfeldy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Campbell and Mr Low had both worked at Edradynate Estate, where Campbell was head gamekeeper between May 1984 and February 2018, and Mr Low was a groundsman between August 2000 and February 2023.

Campbell attacked Mr Low at Leafy Lane near Pitilie “having previously evinced malice and ill-will towards him”, leaving him so severely injured that he died at the scene.

Sentencing Campbell, judge Lord Scott described the killing as an “appalling and senseless act of extreme wickedness”.

He told him: “You didn’t encounter Brian Low by chance that day, and you didn’t happen to have a shotgun with you.

“On the evidence, the jury decided that it was proved beyond reasonable doubt that in a carefully premeditated act, you murdered an unarmed and defenceless man by discharging a shotgun at him, causing him such severe injury that he died where he fell.”