Emirates to run flight from Dubai to Dublin, Irish foreign affairs minister says

Emirates are to run a flight from Dubai to Dublin later on Wednesday, Ireland’s Foreign Affairs Minister has said.

The conflict between Iran and the US and Israel has caused widespread airspace closures in the Middle East, sparking major disruption to flights.

The Irish Government said an estimated 22,000-23,000 Irish citizens are in the Middle East region.

Helen McEntee said on X on Wednesday morning that there had been a “positive development” in efforts to get Irish citizens home.

“Emirates have decided to run a flight from Dubai to Dublin later today,” she said.

“We are in close touch with the airline.

“They will be in direct contact with passengers whose flights were cancelled.”

Ms McEntee had said on Tuesday evening that the Irish Government would charter a flight for around 280 people from Oman, a country neighbouring the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

She said this would focus on bringing home Irish citizens in the UAE, particularly those who are non-resident and who are vulnerable.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has been contacted for comment.