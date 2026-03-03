Spring statement 2026: Forecasts at-a-glance

Here is a summary of the new economic forecasts published by the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) to accompany the Chancellor’s spring statement.

– GDP

The UK economy is forecast to grow by 1.1% in 2026, lower than the previous forecast of 1.4% made by the OBR in November last year.

Economic growth as measured by GDP (gross domestic product) is then forecast to be 1.6% in 2027, higher than the previous forecast of 1.5%; 1.6% again in 2028, up from 1.5%; and 1.5% in both 2029 and 2030, unchanged from previous forecasts.

– Inflation

Inflation in the UK as measured by the Consumer Prices Index is forecast to be 2.3% in 2026, lower than the OBR’s previous forecast of 2.5%.

It is then set to be in 2.0% in 2027, the same as previously forecast, and remains at 2.0% in 2028, 2029 and 2030, unchanged from previous forecasts.

– Unemployment

The rate of unemployment in the UK is forecast to hit 5.3% this year, higher than the previous forecast of 4.9%.

Unemployment is then forecast to fall to 4.9% in 2027, still higher than the previous forecast of 4.6%; 4.4% in 2028, compared with the previous forecast of 4.3%; then unchanged forecasts of 4.2% in 2029 and 4.1% in 2030.

– Borrowing

The Government is forecast to borrow £132.7 billion in 2025/26, below the OBR’s previous forecast of £138.3 billion.

Borrowing is then forecast to be £115.5 billion in 2026/27, above the previous forecast of £112.1 billion.

It falls to £96.5 billion in 2027/28 (compared with the previous forecast of £98.5 billion), £86.0 billion in 2028/29 (compared with £86.9 billion), £63.4 billion in 2029/30 (compared with £67.9 billion) and £59.0 billion in 2030/31 (compared with £67.2 billion).

The amount of borrowing in 2025/26 is forecast to be equivalent to 4.3% of GDP, or the the total value of the economy, below the previous forecast of 4.5%.

It then falls to 3.6% in 2026/27, compared with the previous forecast of 3.5%; 2.9% in 2027/28 (compared with 3.0%); 2.5% in 2028/29 (compared with 2.6%); 1.8% in 2029/30 (compared with 1.9%); and 1.6% in 2030/31 (compared with 1.9%).

– Debt

The level of government debt in 2025/26 is forecast to be the equivalent of 94.3% of GDP, lower than the previous forecast of 95.0%.

Public sector net debt is then forecast to be 94.8% of GDP in 2026/27, below the previous forecast of 95.3%; 95.7% in 2027/28; a peak of 96.3% in 2028/29; then 96.1% in 2029/30; and finally 95.1% in 2030/31, a percentage point lower than the previous forecast for this year of 96.1%.

– Welfare

Total government spending on welfare is set to continue at record levels.

Spending in 2025/26 is forecast to be £332.9 billion, slightly below the previous forecast of £333.0 billion.

It then rises every year to reach an all-time high of £406.9 billion in 2030/31, slightly above the previous forecast of £406.2 billion.

– Tax

The tax burden, or tax take, is a measure of how much the Government collects in taxation, expressed as a proportion of the total value of the economy.

It is forecast to be 36.3% in 2025/26, unchanged from the previous forecast, then rise in every successive year to reach 38.5% in 2030/31, above the previous forecast of 38.3%.

This is the highest level since current records began in 1948.

– Migration

Net migration to the UK – the number of people moving long-term to the country minus the number of people leaving – is forecast to average 235,000 a year from 2026 to 2030.

This is lower than the OBR forecast in November 2025, which was 295,000 a year.

The OBR says net migration in 2026 is likely to be 200,000, down from 262,000 in the previous forecast.

The figure then climbs each year to reach 281,000 in 2030, lower than the previous forecast of 340,000.