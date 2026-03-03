Rap star Ghetts in court for fatal hit-and-run sentencing

Award-winning rapper Ghetts was speeding and over the drink-drive limit when he mowed down a university student in a fatal hit and run, a court has heard.

The grime artist, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, failed to stop after his BMW hit Nepalese national Yubin Tamang, 20, in north-east London.

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old defendant wore all black in the dock when he appeared at the Old Bailey to be sentenced for causing death by dangerous driving and dangerous driving.

Outlining the facts, prosecutor Philip McGhee said Clarke-Samuel had been drinking alcohol on the evening of Saturday October 18 2025.

Yubin Tamang died in October 2025 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

He was said to be one and a half times over the legal drink-drive limit and was driving at speeds up to 70mph before the crash.

The defendant initially said he had drunk three glasses of bandy with a meal at a restaurant, later indicating he had been at Omi Lounge in Wells Street.

As he drove his BMW M5 at speed back towards his home in Woodford, east London, he failed to stop at six red traffic lights, the court was told.

He repeatedly veered onto the wrong side of the road, mounted the curb and collided with a motorcyclist and a Mercedes, causing damage.

He was going more than 60mph in a 30mph road before he hit Mr Tamang as he crossed Redbridge Lane, Ilford, at 11.33pm.

Mr McGhee said: “Mr Tamang was still crossing the road. He could do nothing to avoid a collision. The defendant’s BMW ploughed into him. Mr Tamang was catapulted into the air before crashing down on the roadway. He sustained catastrophic injuries.

“The defendant nonetheless continued to drive his car along Redbridge Lane East and for around another eight miles, for over a quarter of an hour after the collision, before completing his journey close to his home address at 11.48pm.”

The defendant made no call to emergency services and Mr Tamang died in hospital from his injuries two days later.

The court was shown a compilation of CCTV of Clarke-Samuel’s erratic driving including graphic footage of the moment he hit Mr Tamang.

Afterwards, an Uber driver saw what he initially thought was a “bundle of clothes in the road” and called 999 on realising Mr Tamang was seriously injured.

Another motorist stopped and carried out first aid before emergency services arrived.

Police went to Clarke-Samuel’s home in Woodford in the early hours of the next day and smelled alcohol on his breath before arresting him.

Officers found his black BMW was significantly damaged with a smashed windscreen and damage to the front bumper.

The court was told the defendant had claimed he had driven dangerously because he feared someone was following him.

However, a careful examination of the CCTV footage found no evidence he was being followed or pursued at any stage, Mr McGhee said.

The defendant had 12 previous convictions for 27 crimes including robbery, aggravated vehicle taking and driving offences.

Weeping in court, Mr Tamang’s mother Sharmila Tamang said: “My son had come for studies to this place but because of somebody’s mistakes he has died at a very small age. Yubin was our only child.

“My son had come for his studies to the UK saying the UK had the best degree in the world. But on his way back from his work this happened and he lost his life.”

Mr Tamang’s roommate Sushant Khadka said in a statement read to the court: “Yubin was only 20 years old. He had dreams, ambition, plans for his future.”

He said the incident had not only led to the loss of a life “full of promise”, it had also permanently affected the lives of others.

In mitigation, Ben Aina KC read out extracts of a letter Clarke-Samuel had written apologising to Mr Tamang’s family.

The rapper stated: “I write from a place of extreme regret, shame and remorse. I am fully aware that there are no number of apologies that I can say which will soothe the pain that the family and friends of Mr Tamang must feel.

“This may be the only chance that I get to apologise. It was truly an unintentional act on my part and I am so sincerely sorry for the suffering and emotional distress that I have caused.”

Explaining the root of the defendant’s fears, Mr Aina said that in 2017, Clarke-Samuel had been robbed at gunpoint at a studio and although it had been reported to police, the assailants were never caught.

The rapper was provided with a driver while working and usually took taxis when going out, Mr Aina added, saying: “Sadly that was not the case on October 18.”

The court was told how the defendant had taken numerous young people “under his wing”, providing them with guidance and support.

The rapper, who is in custody, has already been disqualified from driving with immediate effect.

Ghetts performing at the Great Escape Festival, Brighton (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ghetts is a rapper and songwriter who has collaborated on tracks with Skepta, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, and performed at Glastonbury several times including in 2024.

The critically acclaimed artist has been nominated for multiple awards. He won best male act at the 2021 Mobo Awards and received the Mobo pioneer award in 2024.

He also starred as a gang leader called “Krazy” in the Netflix sci-fi series Supacell, about five black south Londoners who unexpectedly develop superpowers.

Judge Mark Lucraft KC will sentence Clarke-Samuel from 2.10pm.