Rap star Ghetts facing jail for fatal hit-and-run crash

Award-winning rapper Ghetts could be facing years in jail for killing a young man in a hit-and-run collision.

The grime artist, whose real name is Justin Clarke-Samuel, failed to stop after his BMW hit 20-year-old Yubin Tamang in north-east London.

Mr Tamang was hit as he was crossing the road on Redbridge Lane, Ilford, north-east London, at around 11.33pm on October 18 2025.

He died in hospital from his injuries two days later, the Metropolitan Police said.

After the collision, it was alleged Clarke-Samuel continued to drive dangerously in Worcester Crescent, Redbridge, on the journey back to his home in King’s Avenue, Woodford, east London.

Yubin Tamang died in October 2025 (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Police went to the defendant’s home early the next day and found his black BMW was significantly damaged.

Clarke-Samuel, 41, has pleaded guilty to causing Mr Tamang’s death by dangerous driving.

He has also admitted dangerous driving on the same day in Tavistock Place and other London roads in Camden, Islington and Hackney.

Clarke-Samuel will be sentenced by Judge Mark Lucraft KC at the Old Bailey on Tuesday.

Previously, the judge has warned Clarke-Samuel to expect a prison sentence.

The rapper, who is in custody, has already been disqualified from driving with immediate effect.

Ghetts performing at the Great Escape Festival, Brighton (Victoria Jones/PA)

Ghetts is a rapper and songwriter who has collaborated on tracks with Skepta, Stormzy and Ed Sheeran, and performed at Glastonbury multiple times including in 2024.

The critically acclaimed artist has been nominated for multiple awards. He won best male act at the 2021 Mobo Awards and received the Mobo pioneer award in 2024.

He also starred as a gang leader called “Krazy” in the Netflix sci-fi series Supacell about five black south Londoners who unexpectedly develop superpowers.

Mr Tamang was an only child and his parents had sent him to the UK to receive an education.